Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly defends reality TV romance after The Golden Bachelor divorce announcement

There’s been a lot of chatter in the wake of The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announcing the end of their short-lived marriage.

Many reality TV fans are using this surprising news to affirm that reality TV is not a good place to find love and claim that marriages that originated on TV just don’t work.

It does seem like finding love on a reality show goes against the odds. After all, filming usually takes place over a short period, even on reality dating shows, giving cast members little time to get to know each other.

But several reality TV couples are still going strong, proving that sustainable love does sometimes bloom.

Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly found love after meeting and falling in love with Brendon Villegas on Season 12 of Big Brother.

Now, she’s sharing her reaction and defending reality TV love.

Rachel Reilly says you can find love on reality TV

Bachelor Nation is reeling after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced they are divorcing. Even reality stars are speaking out – including Big Brother’s Rachel Reilly.

It seems Rachel is sad and surprised by the news and feels some kind of way about all the commentary claiming that this union was doomed based on its reality TV start.

Rachel shared two memes on X (formerly Twitter) to share her feelings on the announcement. One featured Tyra Banks saying, “I was rooting for you. We were all rooting for you!” while the other featured Rachel herself crying.

She wrote, “How I feel about Gerry and Theresa splitting …… like actually so sad [crying emoji] #goldenbachelor and haters – love on TV CAN HAPPEN – I’m 14years proof.”

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist cite distance as the reason for their split

While holding hands and announcing their divorce news during a sit-down interview on Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa still claimed to have a lot of love for each other.

Their reason for splitting — the distance and inability to decide where to live — has Bachelor Nation scratching their heads.

After all, it was known when Gerry proposed to Theresa that she lived in New Jersey, which wasn’t close to his home in Indiana.

Initially, the pair talked about settling down in South Carolina before Gerry made a road trip to New Jersey to stay there instead.

Now, it seems he’s not OK with Theresa’s home state either as the pair admitted they just can’t agree on where to live.

The Golden Bachelor and Big Brother are both currently on hiatus.