The Golden Bachelor couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting divorced

In January, millions of people tuned in to watch Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot in a fairytale TV wedding on The Golden Bachelor, but now the marriage is over.

The couple gave hope to older singles that it’s never too late to find love and the world cheered on the couple as their love story played out each week.

However, it’s been three months and now Gerry and Theresa are already calling it quits.

During a recent interview, the pair put on a united front and announced they were getting divorced.

This comes after months of the couple trying to make their long-distance relationship work with Gerry and Theresa living in different states.

We were waiting for the pair to jet off on their honeymoon, but now there’s no chance of that.

America’s first Golden couple, Gerry and Theresa had an exclusive interview with Good Morning America and shared a shocking announcement: They are getting divorced!

“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watch The Golden Bachelor and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” said Theresa.

“We want none of that to change for anybody,” she added.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation so forth and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry stated.

What happened between Gerry and Theresa?

If you’re wondering what happened for the couple to call to quits in just three months, so are we.

During the interview they attempted to answer this question, noting that their dedication to their families played a big role in the split – meaning neither wanted to move away from their loved ones.

Gerry explained that during his conversations with Theresa, they realized “how dedicated both of us are to our families…I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

As for whether the couple fell out of love, they vehemently denied that.

“No!” They both said while holding hands throughout the interview and still wearing their wedding rings.

“I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her” proclaimed Gerry.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.