Kelly Ripa blasts the The Golden Bachelor for throwing around the ‘L’ word

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos cannot stop talking about The Golden Bachelor.

The Golden Bachelor is a breakout hit in its first season. It features the 72-year-old widower Gerry Turner and a group of ladies aged 60-75.

They have had the charismatic star Gerry Turner on the show. Kelly even flirted with him in front of her husband.

She asked him if he had considered going on Naked and Afraid. The question caused Kelly to blush, and her husband, Mark, became visibly flustered during the segment.

Live with Kelly and Mark also featured The Golden Bachelor in their annual Halloween show. The spoof even featured Jesse Palmer.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jesse Palmer is an athlete turned bachelor on The Bachelor series. He currently hosts all the Bachelor franchises, including Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor.

Jesse Palmer talks to Kelly and Mark about four-letter words

Jesse stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark and showcased a clip of Sandra Mason and her zen swear chant.

The now eliminated 75-year-old has done this relaxation technique with Gerry.

Jesse Palmer told Kelly and Mark that the bleeped-out word is “a four-letter word that you are not allowed to say on any Disney-related channel.”

This caused Mark to ask, “What are some classic mistakes that people make?”

Jesse started to explain about Bob Ross and his “happy accidents.” Bob Ross was a painter who called all mistakes happy accidents.

Jesse told Kelly and Mark, “You shouldn’t tattle tale on somebody else.” And then he said, “I wouldn’t throw the ‘L’ word around too much liberally.”

Kelly started pointing and said, “Even Gerry did that!” Kelly’s face showed how she felt about Gerry’s use of love so freely. She was not a fan of that at all.

Jesse confirmed, “Yes, he got caught up. Right now, he’s in love with two women, Leslie and Teresa. Of course, in the finale, there can only be one in the end.”

Jesse said that he felt this finale would be one of the most emotional ones of the entire franchise.

Gerry Turner admits he made a mistake

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Gerry shares in The Golden Bachelor sneak peek, “I think I made a mistake.” Is he realizing that his use of the word love has happened more often than it should?”

Gerry has told contestants Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist that he loves them both, but now that the series is facing its finale, he has to choose just one. This will be one of the most complex decisions for him to make.

Jesse’s sentiments about the finale may ring true. With Gerry already in love with two women, how can he choose?

Live with Kelly & Mark airs weekdays at 9/8c on ABC.