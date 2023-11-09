The Golden Bachelor prediction: Who gets Gerry Turner’s final rose?

The Golden Bachelor is nearing the end of its first season, and soon, we’ll learn who received Gerry Turner’s final rose.

As we approach the upcoming episode, Gerry will end the cliffhanger he left us with after finding it difficult to hand out his second rose of the night.

He quickly gave the first rose to Leslie. Then, left with the choice of Theresa or Faith, he walked out of the room and announced that he felt sick.

We already know who got that second rose, thanks to The Golden Bachelor spoilers shared by Reality Steve months ago.

That will play into this prediction, so if you don’t want the ending of last week’s rose ceremony spoiled, stop reading now.

But based on the way a few things played out, I believe I know who Gerry will pick, and I will explain why.

Here’s who goes home after The Golden Bachelor cliffhanger

Gerry Turner left The Golden Bachelor viewers hanging, literally, after he failed to hand out his second rose last week.

Gerry told Jesse Palmer in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode that he knows who he will give it to but “doesn’t want to do it.”

After all, Gerry has already acknowledged that he’s fallen in love with all three women at this point, and no matter what his decision is, it will be incredibly difficult.

Thanks to Reality Steve, we already know that Theresa gets the rose and Faith goes home even though Gerry told Faith he loved her during Hometowns.

That possibly sets her up as The Golden Bachelorette, as we’re still waiting for that announcement, and maybe it will come soon.

Could this be another The Golden Bachelor spoiler?

When it comes to Theresa and Leslie, we still don’t know who he picks, though rumors have been making their rounds about it possibly being Leslie due to a TikTok video that teases but doesn’t really prove it.

If you listen closely in the TikTok video below, it sounds like a man who could be Gerry laughing in the background.

That’s not really why I think Leslie Fhima is his choice, although that is what I believe.

Instead, it has more to do with Gerry’s connection to Leslie and how he called her “my girl.”

Gerry also lives geographically much closer to Leslie than he does Theresa (or even Faith, for that case) and has already spoken out about considering location and whether he would be willing to move to be with his winner.

Faith made it clear that she would not be moving away from her family, telling Gerry that she wanted to be there for her children and grandchildren should they need her for any reason.

Theresa is also incredibly close to her family, often showing up at their house to visit simply because she’s lonely.

Leslie seems to be the only one of the three women close to her family but also willing to make a move or at least not always be completely available to them on a whim.

She also seems more compatible with Gerry and his lifestyle. Since Leslie is a fitness instructor and a dancer, she fits better with Gerry, who loves pickleball and ATVs and stays active regularly.

We still won’t find out who he picks until next week since this week, we’re getting the last part of the rose ceremony and the Women Tell All, so let’s see if this is correct when the big reveal is made.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.