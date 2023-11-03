The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who goes to the finale and who goes home in cliffhanger rose ceremony

The latest episode of The Golden Bachelor left us with a cliffhanger.

After three successful Hometown Dates, where Gerry Turner told all three women that he loved them to varying degrees, he had to send one woman home.

That proved very difficult for the Indiana native, who has previously admitted that he formed deep and lasting connections with all three — Faith Martin, Leslie Fhima, and Theresa Nist.

We’ve already learned that Gerry is a man of intention and doesn’t take his role lightly, carefully contemplating each decision as he tries to figure out which woman he may want to marry and spend the rest of his life with.

So when he got back to the mansion to hand out roses, Gerry contemplated some more before handing the first rose to Leslie, whom he admitted that he was falling in love with more after meeting her family and seeing her city.

When it came down to Faith and Theresa, Gerry balked, set down the rose, and left the area. He bent over and steadied himself, with his hands on his knees, and admitted that he thought he was going to throw up.

Gerry Turner makes an impossible choice

We’ve seen Bachelor stars get emotional and stressed over this decision before, but never in the way Gerry Turner did.

Then, we learned that he wouldn’t be making that decision last night. Instead, we have to wait until next week in the ultimate The Golden Bachelor cliffhanger ahead of Fantasy Suites — which we’ve already learned will be different from those seen on the original show.

Those of us who don’t want to wait to find out who goes home won’t have to, all thanks to Reality Steve, who spoiled this news months ago.

And we’re going to spoil it for you again here. So, if you don’t want to know who goes home and who moves on, this is a great time to stop reading.

Warning: The Golden Bachelor’s final two spoilers are ahead!

The Golden Bachelor spoilers reveal Gerry’s final two

In August, Reality Steve revealed (before the series even premiered) that the final three would be Theresa, Faith, and Leslie — and he was right!

Despite Gerry admitting that he was in love with Faith, even telling her family as much in what will be a serious letdown for her grandkids, we have learned that Faith won’t be moving forward.

Theresa and Leslie will move forward as they head to Costa Rica to meet Gerry’s family and enjoy those famed overnight dates.

So far, we still don’t know which woman Gerry picks in the end, so we can’t spoil it all for you. We’ll just have to keep tuning in to see.

The Golden Bachelor airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.