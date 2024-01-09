Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist change moving plans amid The Golden Bachelor wedding

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are now happily married after The Golden Bachelor’s first wedding was a smashing success.

Now, the pair is headed to Italy to celebrate their honeymoon and settle into their new digs.

The question of where Gerry and his final rose winner would live was a hot topic for much of The Golden Bachelor season.

It was even seemingly the reason Faith Martin went home after Hometown Dates, as she announced that she’d never leave Washington and wanted to stay close to her kids.

Previously, Gerry and Theresa talked about moving to South Carolina, where one of Theresa’s sons lives.

Now, it looks like The Golden couple has changed their minds and they are considering living together in another state.

Here’s where Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist plan to live now

Just before their wedding, Gerry and Theresa spoke about where they planned to live after they got married, and it turns out South Carolina was definitely not set in stone.

“You know, early on, we thought Charleston would be a great area,” Gerry explained to Kelly and Mark on LIVE. “I talked about living there; she has family there. But since being in New Jersey a few times, I really like the area.”

Gerry explained that they have no set plan at this point. They could still choose South Carolina or end up together in New Jersey.

He explained that New Jersey is “gorgeous,” and he likes that it’s close to the ocean. That also applies to South Carolina, though.

But Gerry is seriously considering New Jersey, Theresa’s home state because he said that every time he visits, he really enjoys being there.

The Golden Bachelor wedding was a smashing success

Despite rumors that Gerry and Theresa were bickering ahead of their big day, The Golden Wedding was spectacular and featured many Bachelor Nation stars.

The bride and groom both looked incredible, and their big day went off without a hitch.

Susan Noles officiated the wedding, and many other women from Gerry’s season were on hand for the tear-filled ceremony. Even Leslie Fhima was there, dressed like a goddess in a one-shouldered dress.

Even though she just had surgery days before the wedding, Leslie cut up on the dance floor and had a great time enjoying the celebration.

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell made waves when he dropped to one knee and proposed during the celebration before the ceremony.

It was beautiful, but some Bachelor fans think Brayden should have picked a better time even though he got Gerry’s permission beforehand.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.