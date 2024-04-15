The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer breaks silence on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist shocked Bachelor Nation when they announced their plans to divorce.

The Golden Bachelor’s first couple just got married three months ago, after rushing to the alter following their engagement, citing their excitement to spend the rest of their lives together.

That journey came to a crashing halt on Friday, as the pair revealed that location played a part in their plan to call it quits as they couldn’t agree on where to live, and each of them wanted to stay near their own family.

The news sent Bachelor Nation into a tailspin as the show’s fans are still in disbelief that this marriage fell apart so quickly.

The Golden Bachelor cast members are also speaking out, with one claiming she “dodged a bullet” after getting sent home on premiere night.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Now, Jesse Palmer is opening up about how he feels after hearing about Gerry and Theresa’s split.

Here’s what Jesse Palmer had to say following Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s divorce announcement

It’s likely that Jesse Palmer knew ahead of the big announcement that the golden divorce was happening.

On Saturday, he took the time to address it on Instagram. Jesse began, “My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls,” followed by a heart emoji.



He continued, “I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey. I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them.”



Jesse concluded his message by writing, “Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness,” followed by a prayer hands emoji.

The Golden Bachelor cast member thinks she ‘dodged a bullet’ after Gerry and Theresa announce divorce

After the divorce announcement, one of The Golden Bachelor cast members spoke out, too. She didn’t seem surprised about the failed marriage and even noted she “dodged a bullet” after being sent home on the first night.

While she didn’t take aim at Gerry Turner beyond that, Maria Trice did acknowledge Theresa Nist, saying that she hopes Theresa finds happiness while also affirming that she certainly can find love again after calling it quits with Gerry.

Despite Gerry’s popularity while the season was airing, he seems to have fallen from grace after an ex-girlfriend spoke out right before finale night. She claimed that Gerry wasn’t the gentleman he tried to act like on the show and accused him of fat-shaming her after she gained a few pounds.

Now that his marriage to Theresa ended before they even went on their honeymoon, Gerry’s reputation is taking another hit.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.