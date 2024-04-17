April Kirkwood apologizes after backlash over The Golden Bachelor divorce shade

April Kirkwood is walking back what she said after popping up in Theresa Nist’s comment section.

The Golden Bachelor winner took to social media with her first statement since news of her upcoming divorce.

Last week, Theresa and Gerry Turner appeared on Good Morning America to announce their split.

Bachelor Nation was stunned and continued to share disbelief that the pair opted to call it quits just three months after The Golden Wedding.

Everyone has seemingly been speaking out about the divorce shocker, including The Golden Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and several cast members.

But when April threw her hat into the ring, her comments weren’t well received and now, she’s apologizing and explaining herself.

April Kirkwood ‘tried to tell’ Theresa Nist about Gerry Turner

April’s initial reaction to Theresa’s Instagram post was to remind her that she had warned her about getting engaged to and marrying Gerry Turner.

Her now-deleted comment read, “I wish you the very best. I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

But after getting some backlash from other commenters, April quickly backtracked and issued an apology.

In her initial apology message, April wrote, “I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment. I sincerely meant no ill will. I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. [crying emoji] Much love and gratitude for understanding.”

April then came back and responded to another commenter, again defending herself. She wrote, “I care for all women in the world. I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken…what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world ladies. Therese [sic] can lead the way!”

April Kirkwood apologized for her “error in judgment.” Pic credit: @aprillynnkirkwood/Instagram

April Kirkwood has called out Gerry Turner in the past

When The Golden Bachelor was still airing, April Kirkwood called out Gerry Turner for doing “the meanest thing ever.”

Despite viewers thinking Gerry was attentive and kind to the women on the show, she claimed Gerry ignored her and that, at times, she felt like he was looking right through her.

The conversation went down on the Viall Files podcast, where she talked about her elimination with Nick Viall.

“Now, there were times when Gerry and I talked and he just seems to look right past me,” April complained. “And as a counselor, I’ll tell you the meanest thing you can ever do to any human being is ignore them, and that did hurt my heart.”

April must have warned Theresa privately because there’s no record of that happening. But now, she just wants fans to know that she is a girl’s girl and wants to ensure women are empowered following Theresa’s divorce news.

The Golden Bachelor is on hiatus on ABC.