This Golden Bachelor cast member says she ‘dodged a bullet’ after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announce divorce

By now, the world knows that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce.

It’s only been three months since The Golden Wedding, and The Golden Bachelor’s first couple is already calling it quits.

It was a massive shock to Bachelor Nation, as we thought Gerry and Theresa might stand the test of time.

After all, they were “so in love” after getting engaged on the show that they rushed to the alter and got married less than two months after the season finale aired.

But Gerry’s season wasn’t without controversy, and despite being one of the most popular franchise stars, he was accused of being a bit of a player and a bad boyfriend ahead of that episode — causing some fans to question if he was really a good guy or if he was just a really good actor.

Now, one of The Golden Bachelor’s cast members is speaking out, and it looks like she’s pretty happy she didn’t make it to the end, or anywhere close.

Maria Trice opens up about The Golden Bachelor after divorce announcement

Maria Trice was eliminated on The Golden Bachelor premiere night, so the show’s fans may have difficulty remembering her.

Going home early was probably the best thing for her, as she’s happy she didn’t make it to the end with Gerry.

Maria Trice has a lot to say about Gerry Turner amid The Golden Divorce. Pic credit: ABC

“Trying to force a shoe that doesn’t fit, you’re going to get corns on your toes,” Maria told PEOPLE after Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist announced their divorce.

“I think I dodged a bullet,” she continued. “The interesting part about being at this stage and this age is people have stuff, even if they do their due diligence of finding out as much as they can about everyone, I think other stuff just comes up. Men in particular.”

“I hope Teresa is happy,” Maria said before adding, “I’ve had a lot of love in my life, real love. She can do it again, and she can do it better. The biggest love you can have is loving yourself and that attracts all sorts of things.”

Gerry and Theresa claim they are divorcing over distance

Despite knowing that distance would be a hurdle when they met on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist claim they are calling it quits because they just can’t agree on where to live.

Initially, the couple talked about moving together to South Carolina, where one of Theresa’s sons lives, before they announced Gerry’s plans to come to New Jersey instead.

He even claimed he was falling in love with The Garden State, but apparently, it was a short-lived love affair.

During a sit-down interview with Good Morning America, Gerry and Theresa held hands as they announced their split, citing distance and their inability to agree on where to live as the reason they opted to divorce.

Then, Gerry formally filed the divorce papers the very next day.

The Golden Bachelor is currently on hiatus.