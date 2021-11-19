Tyler Baltierra implies he’s getting a vasectomy ‘in a couple weeks’ after birth of fourth daughter Rya Rose

It looks like Tyler Baltierra is serious about not having any more kids with his wife, Catelynn Baltierra. Pic credit: MTV

It looks as though Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra won’t be getting the son he’s longed for because he’s officially done having kids.

The 29-year-old MTV star shares four daughters with his wife, Catelynn. They placed their firstborn daughter, Carly, for adoption in 2009 shortly after her birth.

Tyler and Catelynn went on to welcome three more daughters after Carly’s adoption: Nova in 2015, Vaeda in 2019, and Rya in 2021.

Tyler has been vocal about his desire to have a son. He and Catelynn even considered gender selection at one point.

Michigan radio host shares funny vasectomy T-shirt

But now, it looks like Tyler is ready to hang up the notion of having a son and is ready to focus on parenting his three girls with Catelynn.

On-air talent Mike Aguilar from Mojo in the Morning, a Detroit radio station, shared a post to his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Mike shared a pic of himself wearing a black t-shirt with the words “Snip Snip Hooray” written in white along with three sperm swimming at the bottom of the shirt.

Mike’s post was to announce that he and his wife were talking about him getting a vasectomy and his wife bought him the t-shirt to give him a hint that she was ready.

His caption read, “We haven’t even officially decided yet, but I feel like Ali jumped the gun or has been preparing for this… 😯”

Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra says he’s getting a vasectomy ‘in a couple weeks’

Tyler, who follows Mike on Instagram, commented on the post and seemingly gave away that he’s about to finalize his and Catelynn’s family size.

“Duuuudeee I feel you lol my appointment is in a couple weeks but I can’t wait for it, I’m so excited hahaha! 😂✂️” Tyler commented.

Tyler seemed to confirm he and Catelynn are done having kids during the latest episode of Teen Mom OG.

When Catelynn was upset they couldn’t take a babymoon, Tyler set up a romantic outdoor dinner date at home instead.

“It’s the last time she’s ever going to be pregnant, so…” Tyler said while preparing Catelynn’s surprise.

Tyler and Catelynn welcomed their fourth, and purportedly their last, daughter, Rya Rose, on August 28.

Teen Mom OG fans weren’t convinced Catelynn and Tyler will stop at four kids, though, because their desire to have a boy is so strong.

Based on Tyler’s public comment, however, it looks like they’ve made up their minds to complete their family.

