Teen Mom OG: See the latest pics of Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s sweet baby girl Rya Rose

Catelynn and Tyler shared the latest snaps of their newborn daughter Rya Rose, and they’re the cutest. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG veterans Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra’s latest pics of their newborn daughter Rya Rose are the cutest!

Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their fourth daughter and rainbow baby, Rya Rose, on Saturday, August 28.

The couple waited nearly two weeks before sharing Rya’s very first pics, but now they’re sharing even more, and fans are gushing.

Catelynn Baltierra shares latest pics of newborn daughter Rya Rose

Catelynn took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 22, to share a sneak peek at some new pics as a family of five.

The photos, shot by Brittni Marie Photography (@brittnimariephotography on Instagram), included both color and black-and-white shots.

One set of pics showed baby Rya posed in a dresser drawer, showing off the best little smile with her eyes closed as she slumbered peacefully on a blanket.

“Sneak peek 🥰❤️😩 #RyaRoseBaltierra,” was Catelynn’s caption for the adorable photoshoot.

Another shot captured Tyler holding his newborn daughter in a black-and-white pic as she slept on his arm.

Rya Rose joins the Teen Mom OG family, is their ‘rainbow’ baby

Catelynn captioned the post, “Oh Rya Rose Baltierra 🌹 we adore you soooo much you are another rainbow 🌈 and bless us everyday ❤️ we love you.”

Catelynn looked fabulous, less than four weeks after giving birth, as she held Rya in her arms, and Tyler joined her for another pic as he smiled down at Rya.

Rya’s older sisters, Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, posed with the newborn for an adorable shot of the three sisters on a fuzzy blanket as a smiling Nova held her newborn sister.

Before revealing Rya Rose’s name, which they kept a secret for weeks after her birth, only referring to her as Baby R, Catelynn and Tyler said in an interview that their newest daughter was thriving and everyone was in love with her.

“She’s perfect and healthy, and I’m doing well,” Catelynn said. “We are sooo blessed.”

Rya Rose’s birth comes on the heels of a devastating miscarriage that Catelynn suffered last year, which was documented on Teen Mom OG.

After getting their hopes up when Catelynn received a positive pregnancy test on an episode of Teen Mom OG, Catelynn and Tyler had to deliver the traumatic news to their family members that they lost the pregnancy.

Catelynn and Tyler made it no secret they were hoping for a boy the fourth time around, but now that Rya Rose has joined their family, she’s proven to be the perfect addition to their family.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.