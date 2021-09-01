Teen Mom OG: Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra update fans on Baby R, say she’s ‘perfect and healthy’

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra updated their fans on their newest daughter, “Baby R.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their newest daughter just a few days ago, and the new parents updated their fans on their daughter, who they say is “perfect and healthy.”

On Saturday, August 28, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed their fourth daughter into the world.

Baby R, as they’re referring to her, joins big sisters Nova, 6, and Vaeda, 2, along with Carly, 12, who Catelynn and Tyler placed for adoption in 2009.

After suffering a devastating miscarriage and facing mental health struggles, Catelynn was happy to update fans on her and Tyler’s latest addition to their family.

Catelynn Baltierra says Baby R is ‘perfect and healthy’

“She’s perfect and healthy, and I’m doing well,” Catelynn told Celebuzz, adding that she’s “just sore” after giving birth.

“We are sooo blessed,” Catelynn added.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Catelynn and Tyler haven’t shared their daughter’s name yet, nor any pics showing her face, though they’ve hinted at her name by using a rose emoji in their posts.

This has led some Teen Mom OG fans to believe that Baby R’s name could be Rose or another variant of the name.

In a recent Instagram post, Catelynn held Baby R on her chest as she was swaddled in a blanket in a black and white photo and told her followers, “Exhausted [yawning emoji] but soaking up every second [red heart emoji] she’s absolutely perfect.”

Tyler took to his own Instagram account to gush over his and Catelynn’s newest daughter on Wednesday, September 1.

Tyler Baltierra is ‘head over heels in love’ with Baby R

“There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs. I’m head over heels in love! Tyler captioned his post.

Tyler also included a black and white photo of himself holding Baby R as they enjoyed skin-to-skin contact on a reclining chair in their hospital room.

On the morning of August 28, when Baby R was born, Catelynn let her followers know that she and Tyler were about to welcome their fourth daughter.

In another Instagram post, Catelynn shared a pic of an empty hospital bassinet, ready for Baby R’s arrival, with blankets, a thermometer, and a stethoscope, telling her followers that the baby was on the way and asking for “positive vibes.”

On August 6, Catelynn gave her followers a major update when she told them, “Well I’m one centimeter and 50 percent effaced…baby R will be here before we know it!”

Tyler and Catelynn, the only couple from the Teen Mom franchise who have stayed together despite facing plenty of adversity in their 15 years together, can now focus on enjoying time with the newest member of the Baltierra family.

Fans can catch up with Catelynn and Tyler, along with Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee and Maci Bookout, when an all-new season of Teen Mom OG premieres next week.

Teen Mom OG returns on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c on MTV.