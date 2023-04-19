Tom Sandoval’s mom met Raquel in January in uncomfortable exchange after learning of their affair

Tom Sandoval’s mama knows best.

Although the world didn’t learn of the Vanderpump Rules OG’s month-long affair with his co-star Raquel Leviss until early March, the two had been sneaking around in some capacity since August.

And now, new sources have revealed that Tom brought the beauty queen to his hometown of St. Louis, where she met his mom, Terri Green.

The meeting was allegedly an awkward one, as Terri knew that the two were having an affair while Tom was still in his (nine-year) relationship with Ariana Madix.

Due to an unforeseen ice storm while Tom and Raquel were out drinking with a group of his friends, the squad decided to take shelter at Tom’s mom’s house — where Terri and Raquel were forced to be introduced.

Sources told TMZ that although Terri wasn’t exactly on board with the situation, she was “cordial” when meeting her son’s mistress.

As the group of friends stayed the night at Tom’s, it was reported that he and Raquel also shared a room — shocker.

Raquel Leviss visits Tom Sandoval’s hometown during the winter

However, this wasn’t the first time Raquel had been to St. Louis over the winter.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, just one month prior, Raquel spent some time in the area right around Christmas.

However, his family showed no interest in meeting her at the time, believing it to be inappropriate that Tom brought her home while he was still dating Ariana.

Tom seemingly took her around St. Louis, as the two even posed for a photo in front of the Apotheosis of Saint Louis statue.

Clearly, the two know a thing or two about sneaking around — both pre and post “Scandoval.”

Raquel and Tom have a secret sleepover after the Vanderpump Rules scandal

Shortly after the Season 10 cast filmed their reunion on March 23, Raquel was caught arriving at Tom’s house one afternoon and leaving the next morning.

Tom still shares his Valley Village home with Ariana, which fans saw the two buy on the show in 2019. Ariana was away filming for her new Lifetime movie at the time, leaving a clear path for Raquel to spend the night.

While it was unclear whether or not the two would continue hanging out after the revelation of their affair, they decided to keep things going after the reunion. According to castmate Lala Kent, the two were seen dining at a Hollywood restaurant after filming, coincidentally the same one Tom had taken Ariana to a few months prior for their anniversary.

However, it seems like the pair will put things on pause for now, as Raquel has recently checked into a facility to receive mental health counseling.

Tom also admitted that he has no plans of going to see her anytime soon.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.