Tom Brooks done with 90 Day Fiance — Here’s what show he wants to do now

Tom Brooks has been featured on two seasons of Before the 90 Days, but now, he’s telling 90 Day Fiance fans that he won’t be back for more.

The British reality star opened up about his time on the TLC series in a recent Instagram Live with Domenick Nati.

During the course of their conversation, they talked about quite a few things, including that moment when Tom asked Darcey if she had gained weight, which caused many 90 Day Fiance fans to turn against him.

Tom also addressed his future in reality TV and whether he would be back on Before the 90 Days. He also revealed what shows he would be interested in doing in the future.

Tom done with Before the 90 Days

While chatting with Domenick Nati, Tom Brooks shared a bit of information that many 90 Day Fiance fans will likely be happy to hear.

“Everything to do with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is done,” Tom said, “You’re not going to see me on another Before the 90 Days – 90 Day Fiance. I wouldn’t do it… I just wouldn’t.”

But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the end of Tom altogether because he’s not necessarily done with reality TV. In fact, there are a couple of shows that he would sign up for and he talks about that too.

“You might see me doing something else but that’s not the show I would do. It’s not what I want to sign up for,” Tom said of Before the 90 Days.

Tom said that he would like to do Pillow Talk, though, so he may not be ready to exit the franchise. If picked to add his commentary about the new cast members, Tom said that he’d like to share his couch with either his sister Emma or his friend Hammy.

Dancing With The Stars is another reality series that Tom Brooks said he’d love to do. With his salsa dancing prowess, that might actually be entertaining to watch.

Tom dishes on how Darcey Silva got him to film the show

Tom didn’t want to talk to Domenick about his new girlfriend but he had no problem dishing on his old one. He told the iHeartRadio talk show host that he didn’t even know what Before the 90 Days was about when he agreed to film with Darcey Silva.

During the chat, Tom said that during a three-month time period, he continued to say no to Darcey about filming Before the 90 Days with her. Eventually, and possibly because he was drunk at the time, Tom gave in and the rest is history.

However, he admitted that he hadn’t seen Darcey on the show during the first two seasons with Jesse Meester and he clearly had no idea what he was getting himself into.

That didn’t stop him from commenting on his Before the 90 Days co-stars – even telling Domenick that if the Tell All had been filmed in New York City as they typically are, there may have been a brawl between David Murphey and Big Ed Brown.

He also has shared recently that he helped Ash Naeck set up Avery Warner after their most recent breakup, which is why he wasn’t trying to talk to her on the Tell All.

Check out the full conversation between Tom Brooks and Domenick Nati above.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days The Couples Tell All Part 2 airs Monday, June 8 at 8/7c on TLC.