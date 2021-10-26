Tiffany Mitchell to do an AMA where Big Brother fans can ask her anything

Tiffany Mitchell was on the BB23 cast and finished in sixth place during Big Brother 2021. Pic credit: CBS

Tiffany Mitchell from Big Brother 23 is going to do an AMA this week that will allow fans to ask her questions.

AMA is an acronym for Ask Me Anything, and it has become a hot topic on social media in recent years.

In this type of interview format, the subject makes themselves available to answer any questions posed of them.

And in this instance, Tiffany is giving Big Brother fans a chance to ask her anything they want about her time on the BB23 cast.

After being named America’s Favorite Houseguest and helping to put together one of the most dominant alliances in the history of the show (The Cookout), it’s a certainty that many Big Brother fans are going to have some interesting questions for Tiffany.

When is the Tiffany Mitchell AMA?

Tiffany is going to do her AMA on Tuesday, October 26. It will take place at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and it is open to all Reddit users.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Claire Rehfuss did an AMA recently, and she answered a lot of questions about Big Brother 23 and her relationship with Derek Xiao.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 is coming to CBS this winter

CBS decided to bring back Big Brother: Celebrity Edition this winter, so it means fans of the show won’t have to wait until Summer 2022 to meet a new group of houseguests. That was a nice treat during the first two times that the USA version of the show aired in the winter months.

There are already some fresh rumors about who might join the CBB3 cast this winter. We also expect the new season to begin in the month of February 2022, so we will likely learn the names of all the new houseguests in January.

The celebrity version of the show should not be confused with the All-Stars version that was done in Summer 2020. With All-Stars, the producers bring back former Big Brother players who were interesting to watch. On the celebrity version, nobody will have played the USA version of Big Brother before.

And for Big Brother fans who have an interest in competing in a future season of the show, applications are currently open for Big Brother 24. The expectation is that the BB24 cast will begin playing the game in July 2022, so it could come up quicker than expected on the schedule.

Celebrity Big Brother 3 airs on CBS during Winter 2022.