These 90 Day Fiance cast members are asking Angela Deem to visit them

90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem seems to have made a positive impression on two other 90 Day Fiance network alums based on their reactions to Angela’s recent share.

Yesterday, the controversial TLC personality hopped onto her Instagram page to let her 791,000 followers know that she had arrived in Los Angeles.

Angela took a selfie from inside a vehicle while donning oversized sunglasses and a USA-themed dress and captioned the photo, “Los Angeles I have arrived.” Flowers by Miley Cyrus played over the snap.

In the comments of Angela’s post, Kimberly Menzies and Big Ed Brown’s fiancee, Liz Woods, landed to express their excitement that Angela was in Southern California, where both women live.

Kim and Liz are farther south in San Diego and urged Angela to journey down to their neck of the woods.

Angela spent extended time around Kim and Liz during the Tell All for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which wrapped up airing last month.

In her comment, Kim exclaimed, “Come to San Diego!!!!!” while Liz suggested, “It could be a San Diego reunion 😄.”

Kim and Liz landed in Angela’s comments. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela Deem made a connection with Kimberly Menzies and Liz Woods

Angela, Kim, and Liz were all cast members on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and got to meet during the Tell All.

The Season 7 Tell All had an all-new format that saw the reunion event take place in a historic four parts. The cameras followed the cast members before, during, and after the two-day Tell All as they mingled.

Kim’s ex-fiance Usman Umar and Angela have bad blood that reared its head during the Tell All. Kim let the two duke it out verbally and stayed out of it, which spared her Angela’s wrath that cast members like Yara Zaya felt for speaking up.

The two women didn’t have issues throughout the Tell All, and Angela and Kim connected on the last night after all the event filming was done. They bonded over their wayward relationships with Nigerian men and all they believed they sacrificed.

Angela also bonded with Liz, who had a very rough Tell All where she and Big Ed broke up. After the Tell All each night, Angela lent her support to Liz and tried to talk her up, which forged a connection between the two women.

Angela Deem tagged her surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng in her LA arrival post

While Angela’s post revealed that Kim and Liz were eager to see Angela again, it also highlighted Angela’s continued promotion of her surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng.

Dr. Obeng performed Angela’s bariatric, breast reduction, and breast enlargement surgeries during and after Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Angela gave the doctor a shoutout in the caption of her LA arrival post. She used “#drmichaelobeng” in the caption and also dropped a hashtag for another doctor she’s familiar with, “#drlawtontang.”

Angela’s post and caption did not elude to any intention she may have to hang out with Dr. Obeng, as she has done in the past, but her shoutout does mean she still supports him.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-7 are available to stream on Discovery+.