90 Day Fiance fans react to the new Tell All format

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All has a new format. Pic credit: TLC

There is an all-new 90 Day Fiance Tell All format for the Season 7 Tell All of Happily Ever After? and viewers are not happy about it.

Historically, the Tell Alls play out on a stage set in New York and air in one to three parts.

This time around, the Happily Ever After? Tell All is four parts and follows the cast before and after the Tell All as they meet up with each other and air their drama.

Much of the 90 Day audience finds the new format and structure to be far too long and feel like it’s manufacturing drama.

Angela Deem, who has long with a controversial and widely disliked franchise cast member, has gotten a lot of airtime both pre-Tell All and during the season-end event, which has rubbed many viewers the wrong way.

In any case, 90 Day fans have been venting about the new Tell All format on Twitter.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers react to the new Tell All format

One Tell All viewer used a meme of a child being dragged in a circle by a merry-go-round to express their feelings on the four-part ordeal.

Above the GIF, they added, “Wait! This is a 4 part tell all? So this show expects us 2spend the next full month tuning in2 this crap? I dunno, I’m just about out now & it’s only been 28 mins. I don’t think I’m gonna make it.”

Another Tell All critic commented, “Well we are over one hour into the ‘TELL ALL’ & havent seen any actual tell all. I know this new format is suppose to keep us engaged but it really appears to be a lot of produced drama.”

There was a different 90 Day who exclaimed, “These Pre-Tell-All scenes with the cast are so unnecessary. Just get to the actual Tell-All! SMH.”

What can 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers expect the rest of the Tell All?

In Part 1 of the Tell All, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods were the first ones to be put in the hot seat once the Tell All began.

Each couple will get their turn in the spotlight and get grilled about their issues and drama by host Shaun Robinson.

Angela stormed off the stage during Part 1, but based on the previews, it looks like she will return and give a lot more grief.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.