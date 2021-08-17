90 Day Fiance: Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng denies arrest, calls it a ‘misunderstanding’

Dr. Obeng found himself at the center of a scandal. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, has denied being arrested for practicing without a valid license in Ghana.

The Beverly Hills doctor famously performed a breast reduction and lift on the 90 Day Fiance star. The show made it look like Angela had a tiny crush on her African doctor, but for the most part, viewers just saw the celebrity surgeon going about his work.

Reports claim Dr. Obeng was arrested

Business Insider Africa reported that Dr. Obeng was arrested over claims he practiced without a valid license from the Medical and Dental Council in Ghana.

According to the report, he was accused of soliciting clients for a consultation in a hotel and was said to have been accused of acting against the country’s Health Professions Regulatory Bodies Act of 2013.

It came after the MDC reportedly saw an ad where the Ghana doctor is said to have been asking for $500 as a consultation fee.

Business Insider reported that Dr. Obeng was arrested by a joint task force made up of MDC members and the Ghana Police Service. Other medics were also reportedly arrested as part of a widescale bust.

However, the plastic surgeon’s personal assistant has denied that he was arrested and has claimed it was just a misunderstanding.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng with Angela Deem on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

Dr. Obeng denies arrest

According to the 90 Day Fiance star’s PA, Dr. Obeng had an issue with a former patient during a consultation, saying, “One person came for the consultation and got angry that he was charging for it. So it became an issue, and the person went to report to the Medical and Dental Council.”

At the time of the report, Dr. Obeng was said to already be on a flight traveling back to the United States. Dr. Obeng also released his own statement via The Pulse, demanding an apology for the “quack doctor” tag.

He wrote, “In the past 24 hours, I have been overwhelmed by calls from friends, family, patients, and well-wishers expressing concern about reports in the Ghana media regarding my alleged arrest.”

Angela Deem’s doctor continued, “I have never performed surgery in Ghana for money. And this time around, I did not perform surgery for money, this is not the reason why I come to Ghana. I have been traveling to Ghana with my team of doctors and volunteers for the past 14 years to perform free reconstructive surgeries.”

The reports of Dr. Obeng’s arrest come after Angela noted on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All that he drove her home from his birthday party when she had taken ill.

The news immediately angered her husband, Michael, and led viewers to believe there was something going on between them. However, the meemaw revealed that Dr. Obeng was just a nice and honest man.

