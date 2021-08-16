90 Day Fiance viewers notice a flaw in Angela’s appearance at the Tell All

Angela’s appearance at the Happily Ever After? Tell All has been widely discussed by critics. Pic credit: TLC

Controversial 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Angela Deem’s surgical weight loss journey was highlighted this season. Losing over 100 lbs made Angela’s appearance and body much different and she attempted to show it off during Part 1 of the Tell All.

While her body did look drastically different and she admitted to getting breast implants, there was one part of her body that viewers noticed was possibly neglected in her transformation. The mishap was accentuated by Angela’s bold outfit choice.

The bulge on her back was a hot topic among 90 Day critics who were quick to point out the issues around that area and made some unflattering remarks about its appearance.

Angela Deem’s surgeries did not fix one thing that viewers noticed at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Happily Ever After? viewers could not help but notice the way Angela’s outfit did not coincide with her body shape and recent weight loss. Several fan pages made posts about Angela’s back that drew a lot of attention and further criticism.

@90daytrollin posted a still photo of Angela Deem’s back in her red jumpsuit and her back skin looks like it’s forming another part of the body.

They captioned the image with, “Just why…”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The same person noticed the problematic area of Angela’s body in that jumpsuit from another angle and called attention to it in a separate post.

In the caption, they wrote, “I can’t (crying face emojis).”

Angela Deem earned herself a lot of Happily Ever After? haters this season

Perhaps viewers were so quick to attack Angela’s flaws because they were fed up with her as a person and all that she put Michael through this season.

She was heavily criticized after verbally abusing Michael badly on several occasions. It got so bad for viewers that they reignited a petition to get TLC to ban Angela from the network in the future.

Angela’s insistence on getting multiple surgeries against her husband’s wishes also drew hate because many viewers thought she was being selfish. Angela has had weight loss surgery, a breast reduction and lift, a breast enlargement, lip fillers, and a possible face and neck lift.

According to Michael’s friends, The Goofballs, Angela and Michael are still together present-day and are still awaiting an answer to their spousal visa filing. They feel that Angela no longer wants to be with Michael now that she has achieved fame because of him. They also said that they think Angela is abusing their friend but all they can do is support Michael.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All airs on Sunday 8/22 at 8/7c on TLC.