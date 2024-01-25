The Traitors 2: Who is left and who joins the cast tonight?

The Traitors 2 is a hit on television. It was revealed that the streaming reach is up 75 percent from the debut season.

The second season of the hit reality competition show began streaming on January 12, and seven people have already been eliminated.

After dropping three episodes on premiere night, Peacock will release one new episode each week.

And this slow release has helped build suspense and social media conversation.

Big Brother, Survivor, Real Housewives, and Bachelor fans could watch the first episode on NBC this week as the network teased viewers about the reality competition show. It showed that NBC could air the season if it wanted to.

There is still time to catch up on past episodes, as everything that has already debuted is still available for streaming on Peacock.

A quick look at The Traitors 2 schedule

For reference, below is the upcoming streaming schedule for episodes on Peacock. They come out on Thursday nights at 9/8c.

Episode 5: January 25

Episode 6: February 1

Episode 7: February 8

Episode 8: February 15

Episode 9: February 22

Episode 10: February 29

Who has been eliminated on The Traitors 2

Below is the list of players who have been banished or murdered through the first four episodes. One player also quit. 21 players started the season, and only 14 are left.

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (Real World and The Challenge) was murdered in Episode 2.

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race) was banished in Episode 2.

Marcus Jordan (former basketball player) was murdered in Episode 3.

Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars) was banished in Episode 3.

Deontay Wilder (boxer) quit in Episode 4. Here is an interview with Deontay about why he quit.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK) was murdered in Episode 4.

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami) was murdered in Episode 4.

A new player joins The Traitors 2 cast

Peacock has advertised a new player joining The Traitors 2 during the January 25 episode.

Here are the spoilers about their identity.

More reality TV news

Tune in for the January 25 episode of The Traitors 2 to meet the new player.

The Traitors 2 streams Thursdays at 9/8c on Peacock.