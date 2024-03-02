The Traitors 2 reunion: Big Brother, Survivor, and The Challenge stars share photos from filming Peacock special

The Traitors 2 reunion could be an exciting event for fans.

Players from the latest season of The Traitors all returned for a discussion about what happened.

Some Traitors cast members have already shared images on social media, hinting that a spicy night could be coming for viewers.

Twenty-two celebrities were playing on the newest season, with Below Deck’s Kate Chastain entering the castle late in the campaign.

Deontay Wilder was the only one to quit, with his exit coming after the first few episodes debuted. Deontay later explained the reasoning for his exit.

Kate also revealed why she returned to The Traitors, and how it was a much different experience the second time.

The Traitors 2 cast films the reunion special

“Filmed our reunion yesterday! @TamraJudgeOC loved seeing everyone. The finale was VERY dramatic #TheTraitorsUS,” Janelle Pierzina wrote on a social media post.

The image was interesting, as it featured Janelle (from Big Brother), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), and Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County).

Tamra recently made fun of Parvati online, so maybe they have buried the hatchet?

Trishelle Cannatella from The Traitors can be seen behind the trio of women.

Filmed our reunion yesterday! ❤️ @TamraJudgeOC loved seeing everyone. The finale was VERY dramatic 😱 #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/4pbEyE6YOe — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) March 2, 2024

A Faithful alliance on The Traitors

Trishelle Cannatella also shared some fun photos from The Traitors 2 reunion.

“LA for The Traitors reunion 🗡️ #thetraitorsus #thetraitors @peacock,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

The first image showcases people Trishelle had worked with during the season, including Peter Weber from The Bachelor and Bergie from Love Island USA.

Additional photos include CT Tamburello from The Challenge, Dan Gheesling from Big Brother, and Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor.

Parvati Shallow is ‘back from the dead’ for The Traitors 2 reunion

“Back from the dead for #TheTraitorsUS reunion taping,” wrote Parvati Shallow on her Instagram post.

She is shown posing with someone Traitors viewers might have called her enemy on the show. But it looks like everyone was having fun.

The Traitors 2 season finale debuts on March 7, where someone could win the $250,000 prize. It’s also the night the reunion special will be released on Peacock.

Lots of drama happened during the season and later on social media between players, so how the reunion plays out could be intriguing.

Two alums from The Real World and The Challenge made it to finale night, but can they figure out the last Traitor?

Previous episodes of The Traitors are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.