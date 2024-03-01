The Challenge sends two legends to the finale of The Traitors 2

Two MTV legends have made it to the season finale of The Traitors 2.

Long before Trishelle Cannatella and Chris “CT” Tamburello joined the Peacock reality competition show, they had careers on MTV.

Trishelle appeared on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2002 and spun that into numerous appearances on The Challenge.

Trishelle appeared on The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Seasons, Rival II, and All Stars I. She even made it to the finals of Battle of the Seasons.

CT got his stars on The Real World: Paris before dipping his toe into the world of reality competition shows.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

CT faired much better than Trishelle on The Challenge and has racked up numerous titles. He won Rivals II, Invasion of the Champions, Champs vs. Stars 1, Champs vs. Stars 2, War of the Worlds 2, Double Agents, and Spies, Lies & Allies. CT made it to the finals but didn’t win The Inferno, The Inferno II, The Gauntlet III, Battle of the Exes, and Dirty 30.

Can The Traitors 2 be won by an MTV star?

There have been 22 players on The Traitors 2, but only six people are left standing for finale night.

Big Brother legends Dan Gheesling and Janelle Pierzina, Survivor winner Parvati Shallow, The Bachelor alum Peter Weber, and Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks are just a few of the people who have been eliminated.

The final six players are CT, Trishelle, Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shaha of Sunset, Kate Chastain from Below Deck, and Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor.

For readers who haven’t seen The Traitors, it is a reality competition show hosted in Scotland. The players are all competing for a cash prize, but Traitors are tasked with stealing money from everyone else. Everyone else has to eliminate the secret Traitors and split the money. But if a Traitor survives, they steal the money.

CT and Trishelle have made it to the final episode, which will debut on Thursday, March 7. They have to survive a night where the Traitors can “murder” someone, and then it comes down to the final votes.

Johnny Bananas from MTV was also on Season 2 of The Traitors but was eliminated first. Bananas recently trolled the person who got him out.

Survivor legend Cirie Fields won Season 1 of The Traitors.

More on The Traitors

Peacock already ordered The Traitors Season 3. This means more people from The Challenge and The Real World could get a shot at traveling to Scotland.

As a reminder, the season finale for The Traitors 2 airs on March 7. It’s also the same night a reunion special gets released. Bananas, CT, and Trishelle will be on stage with the rest of the cast to discuss the season.

Previous episodes of The Traitors 2 are available for streaming on Peacock.

The Traitors 2 airs Thursday at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock.