The top 10 richest Real Housewives stars

We all know by now that some of The Real Housewives have been putting on a facade about how rich they really are.

However, while some are simply trying to pull the wool over our eyes about their finances, there are, in fact, some cast members who are loaded, no matter which way you look at it.

You might be surprised by some of the women who made the list, and you might also be shocked at those who didn’t make the cut.

Our list includes several current Housewives and a few former cast members who have long bid goodbye to the show but are still doing well.

Leaving the popular Bravo franchise didn’t put a dent in their pockets, and that’s how you know they’re rolling in dough.

Here’s our list of the ten richest Real Housewives.

10. Kandi Burruss: The Real Housewives of Atlanta– $30 million

Kandi Burruss started her career in the popular girl group Xscape and wrote hit songs for TLC, Destinys Child, and Mariah Carey.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is not just a singer and songwriter but also has restauranteur, actor, record producer, television producer, and TV personality on her list of credits.

Furthermore, Kandi is reportedly the highest-paid Housewife right now, with a salary of $2.3 million per season, which explains her $30 million net worth, as noted by celebritynetworth.com.

9. Sutton Stracke: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — $50 million

Before she joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke was a well-to-do party planner, associating with the high society folks.

In 2015, she was named in The Salonierre’s 100 list of top party posts in the US, ranking higher than Oprah and Michelle Obama.

Sutton was also married to wealthy businessman Christian Stracke and they co-owned two minor league baseball teams and a timber company.

After 17 years, they divorced, and the mom of three received a comfortable settlement, putting her net worth at 50 million dollars.

8. Dorit Kemsley: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– $50 million

Dorit Kemsley didn’t make her 50 million dollar fortune by just selling her Beverly Beach swimwear; it’s her combined net worth with her husband, Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley, that put her on the list.

PK is a former sports entrepreneur, property developer, and celebrity manager, and that’s how he made his millions.

7. Heather Dubrow: The Real Housewives of Orange County –$70 million

Heather Dubrow has always been the richest cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, and not much has changed since her return.

It’s not surprising that she’s the only RHOC star on our list with a hefty net worth of 70 million dollars.

Heather’s husband is famous plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow who stars in the E! network series Botched, and the couple has racked up a hefty net worth over the years.

6. Bethenny Frankel: The Real Housewives of New York –$80 million

The Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel is the founder and CEO of Skinnygirl cocktails which she sold for an estimated $100 million.

She’s a chef, author, and former talk show host, and she has a disaster relief initiative called BStrong.

She also had two spinoff shows on Bravo, Bethenny Ever After, and Bethenny and Frederik, and she had a show on HBO Max in 2021—Big Shot with Bethenny.

Bethenny spent eight seasons on RHONY and started only earning $7,200 in her first season to a reported one million dollars in her final season.

5. Lisa Vanderpump: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– $90

Lisa was a full-time cast member on RHOBH and later moved on to the Bravo show Vanderpump Rules.

However, Lisa and her husband, Kenn Tod, started to amass their large fortune decades ago and have owned over 30 restaurants, bars, and clubs in the US and the UK.

Their most popular US hotspots include SUR Restaurant & Lounge, Villa Blanca, Pump Restaurant, Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar, and Vanderpump a Paris— a French restaurant in Las Vegas.

4. Kyle Richards: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– $100 million

Kyle Richards is the only OG still on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and her career started as a child actress in movies such as Halloween and the popular series Little House on the Prairie.

She was once the owner of a high-end boutique but added fashion designer to her title after the store closed down.

She now co-owns the brand Kyle x Shahida, along with brand deals and a heft Bravo paycheck, her net worth is reportedly $100 million.

3. Adrienne Maloof: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– $60 million

Adrienne Maloof is a shoe designer and the heir of Maloof Companies, which owns The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Maloof Music, and movie production companies.

They also have stakes in the basketball team Sacramento Kings and the ice hockey team, the Vegas Golden Knights.

The RHOBH star was also married to Paul Nasif, a famous plastic surgeon and costar of Botched on E!

Adrienne’s reported net worth is $60 million.

2. Diana Jenkins: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills– $300 million

Diana Jenkins started to amass her $300 million fortune after college when she launched a jewelry line and later co-launched a swimwear line.

In 1999 she married British banker Roger Jenkins, and after their divorce, she received an estimated settlement of $300 million.

The one-season RHOBH star launched a beverage brand, Neuro, and is the President and CEO of the company.

She is also the founder and CEO of a music label known as D Empire Entertainment.

Kathy Hilton: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — $350 million

Kathy Hilton once owned an antique store in LA, debuted a skincare line in 2007, and launched a perfume in 2008.

She also designed a collection of party dresses that were sold in 400 stores worldwide, including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Kathy is married to Richard Hilton, chairman and co-founder of the real estate firm Hylton and Hyland. Richard’s father is Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.