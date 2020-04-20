Botched has worst boob job complication you have ever seen, can Dr. Dubrow fix this?

On tonight’s Botched on E!, Dr. Terry Dubrow is going to be tested on his restorative surgical skills like never before.

In the clip above, Dr. Dubrow shows images to his partner Dr. Paul Nassif, who is shocked at the damage a woman suffered from the hands of a surgeon who never followed up on a suspected hematoma or infection after her second surgery.

Heather has come for a consult.

At first glance, there seems to be nothing wrong with her until the photos of her breasts are shown.

The doctors on this TV series tries to fix the work of hack doctors who make terrible mistakes, and conversely, patients who go to doctors demanding unrealistic results and ask for the trouble themselves.

Drs. Nassif and Dubrow are straight-shooters.

The two made a TV show that reveals how they tell people what they can expect and what complications can arise.

Then they try to unravel the damage done by medics who disfigure people who likely should have been turned away from surgery in the first place.

What is wrong with Heather’s breasts?

In the beginning, there was a positive result with Heather’s first breast implant surgery. She went for D sized breasts and liked the result very much.

After three children and then a husband who was critical of her breasts, she had them removed. Luckily her skin was resilient, and she said she bounced back pretty well.

It was a second surgery that went south.

In the consult, before Heather is in the room, Dr. Dubrow shows Heather’s images to Dr. Nassif. He says: “Let me show you something okay, so here’s Heather… look at this, isn’t that incredible?”

Dr. Nassif is horrified at the wrinkled and gathered skin of Heather’s left breast and says, “No, it’s incredibly messed up, what happened to the skin?”

They usher in Heather.

Dr. Dubrow says: “Heather, you have a very interesting situation. So how did you end up here?”

Heather lays out the timeline.

She says: “When I was 19, I had my first surgery and loved it…and then I got married I had three kids and my husband at the time really wasn’t a breast guy.”

She explained that she removed her breast implants. She says: “I bounced back pretty good, it was amazing.”

Then her personal life went sour.

She says: “Then I ended up divorced and decided I’m a breast person. My ex-husband wasn’t, but I was, so I did the surgery…so I woke up that day and felt, my left side always felt different.”

When asked about the swelling, she said it was “way more swollen, so I went back like four or five days later and said this really hurts. But [the doctor] said the swelling and everything — that was normal…”

Dr. Nassif says: “So she had a hematoma and the doctor just left it.”

Dr. Dubrow adds: “It sounds like. You had an emergency right away. you had something you need to be treated in surgery.”

He explains that not only is the surgery really important, but post-operative care is equally important because if you develop a complication, it can be solved very quickly.

If you miss the complication, and it goes on to develop into something very significant, it can be really hard to fix.

About Botched

Botched s a series devoted to remarkable transformational surgeries.

Board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif’s surgical expertise reverses the damage done from plastic surgeries gone very badly.

They attempt to fix the unfixable and correct extreme, head-turning plastic surgery horrors.

Botched airs Mondays at 8 PM EST on E!.