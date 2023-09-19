The Masked Singer Season 10 to feature NSYNC singer, The Office star among surprise clue givers

Another fun-filled season of The Masked Singer is on the way, where judges and viewers will try to figure out which celebrities perform in various costumes.

To assist with clues during The Masked Singer Season 10, there will be several surprise guest stars stopping by.

Leading the way will be singer Lance Bass from NSYNC. The popular boy band recently reunited for MTV’s VMAs and is set to release their first new song in over 20 years, just as Masked Singer’s season premieres.

Also stopping by to help with clues will be actress Kate Flannery, best known as Meredith on the hit sitcom The Office.

Several other notable stars will appear during Season 10, in addition to star performers who viewers will see without their previous costumes.

Here are more details about the surprise clue givers and guest performers revealed for The Masked Singer.

Who are The Masked Singer 10’s surprise clue givers?

Based on details from The Wrap, some of the surprise clue givers have been exclusively unveiled, including Flannery and Bass. The publication notes there will be a special movie-themed episode of The Masked Singer featuring Poppy and Branch from Trolls.

Bass and his fellow bandmates are set to release a song for the new Trolls movie on September 27. In addition, Bass and the rest of NSYNC are joining Justin Timberlake for roles in the upcoming Trolls film due out in November. Timberlake has voiced the character Branch in previous Trolls movies.

Could Bass’ appearance as a surprise clue giver lead to the unmasking of one of his NSYNC bandmates on the show? It’s always possible!

In addition to the NSYNC star and The Office’s Flannery, viewers will see Kelly Osborne sharing clues. Osborne notably donned the Ladybug costume in Season 2 of The Masked Singer. She also has appeared as a DJ on FOX’s Beat Shazam, as she and Nick Cannon filled in for Jamie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne.

Additionally, NFL free agent wide receiver Desean Jackson and comedian David Spade will appear as surprise clue givers, per The Wrap.

Unmasked performers include rock singer and NFL star

Viewers already saw singer Demi Lovato appear ahead of Masked Singer 10’s premiere, and more celeb performers will be stopping by to perform unmasked.

They’ll include NFL star Le’Veon Bell performing the Black Eyed Peas’ I Got a Feeling. Bell was previously featured as Milkshake in Masked Singer Season 8. Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Season 2’s Flamingo, will perform I Put a Spell on You. She’ll appear during an episode with a Harry Potter theme.

Poison frontman Bret Michaels, as well as singers Jewel and Hunter Hayes, will also perform unmasked. Jewel won Season 6, as she appeared in the Queen of Hearts costume.

Many viewers already learned that Nicole Scherzinger was replaced as one of the judges, adding a new celeb to the panel with Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, and Robin Thicke. It should be another entertaining and unique season of FOX’s hit show!

The Masked Singer Season 10 premieres Wednesday, September 27 at 8/9c on FOX.