MTV VMAs 2023: Did Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion fight backstage?

The MTV Video Music Awards featured plenty of big moments for viewers, including appearances by Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake.

The award-winning hip-hop star was one of the annual show’s nominees and performers, taking the stage with Cardi B for their recent release, Bongos.

Timberlake also took the stage as part of an NSYNC VMAs reunion, but only as a presenter to hand out an award to Taylor Swift.

While both moments were highlight-worthy on their own, a backstage interaction involving Megan and Justin really had people talking.

Based on footage of the two that surfaced online, something appeared to have happened involving the two music superstars in a heated moment.

In the clip below, the Hot Girl Summer rapper is getting her hair adjusted backstage. The audience can be heard cheering out in the venue as NSYNC walks by Megan in the footage.

Soon after, she looks like she might be angrily gesturing and saying something to the NSYNC star as if she is going off on Justin for something she is upset about. His bandmate Joey Fatone is seen laughing as Timberlake smiles and keeps walking.

Fans react to seemingly heated exchange at MTV VMAs

On X, formerly known as Twitter, many individuals rushed to the video’s comment section to question what happened between Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Was that Justin Timberlake?????” one individual asks, with another speculating that the NSYNC star touched Megan Thee Stallion to set off the exchange.

“I don’t think that’s it. But ok,” another commenter responded.

“What did he say to Meg?” one individual asked with a GIF of SNL alum Leslie Jones.

“Justin Timberlake, you’re done!!!” another commenter wrote with an animated video clip.

Megan Thee Stallion clarifies her backstage moment with Timberlake

While the internet can spread gossip quickly, Megan shut things down by releasing another clip on social media.

In a video shared to her TikTok and Instagram pages, she appears with JT sitting beside her. The NSYNC star smiles and laughs with Megan as she holds her phone to record with one hand and moves her other hand around as she says something.

Do As Infinity’s song Fukai Mori plays over the clip, so what she was saying is unknown.

“I just talk with my hands @justintimberlake,” she wrote in her caption, explaining the MTV VMAs moment.

According to People, sources indicated that there was no bad blood between them backstage at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

“Meg loves Justin,” a source said, adding, “She was saying, ‘No, no, no, we’ve never met before!’ It was their first time meeting, and she was excited.”

The two met at Tao Downtown following the annual awards show, as seen in Meg’s video above.

As mentioned, Justin was at the VMAs with NSYNC to present Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop. The group’s reunion had fans buzzing before the show, as it was believed they might perform their new song from the upcoming Trolls Band Together movie.

Megan performed Bongos, her new single with Cardi B. In addition, she was nominated for several awards, including Best Choreography, Best Direction, and Best Art Direction. However, she was bested by Blackpink, Doja Cat, and Swift in the categories, respectively.