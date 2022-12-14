Megan Thee Stallion wore a gorgeous purple suit to court — Here’s the powerful meaning behind it

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion pictured arriving at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Megan Thee Stallion headed to court in Los Angeles Tuesday in a fashionable purple suit with an important meaning behind the color.

The 27-year-old rap artist testified against fellow rapper Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in the feet during a 2020 incident after they left Kylie Jenner’s home.

Megan has accused Tory of being the shooter on social media and the Canadian rapper has denied it on social media and in his music.

Megan was pictured wearing a Sergio Hudson pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2022 Collection 10.

The color choice appears to have a positive message behind it as purple represents domestic violence awareness.

She had her hair in a short bob and clutched a Chanel rainbow bag and black Christian Louboutin pumps as she headed into the courtroom.

Megan Thee Stallion said in court she wished Tory Lanez killed her

During the second day of the trial on Tuesday, Megan took the stand with Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta.

Ta asked Megan to recall the events of the alleged shooting she told Ta that she heard multiple gunshots before the attorney played an audio recording of them.

Per PEOPLE, Megan fingered Tory as the alleged shooter in court, “He said, ‘Dance b****,’ and I turned to him and saw him shoot.”

She also claimed Tory has become more popular as a result of the incident while she was villainized.

Megan revealed that she and Lanez had a sexual relationship at the time of the incident, something she previously denied in a Gayle King interview.

The rapper said her sexual history being revealed is affecting her relationship with her boyfriend Pardi Fountaine.

“I can’t even be happy… I don’t want to talk to friends or family. I don’t want to live,” she said emotionally, adding, “I wish he had just shot and killed me if I had to go through this torture.”

Megan Thee Stallion makes history with her Forbes cover

Forbes acknowledges Megan’s mega star power with a cover shoot for one of their most celebrated lists.

The Grammy-winning rapper made history as the first Black woman on the cover of Forbes 30 Under 30.

She shared the milestone news with her 30.1 million Instagram followers.

“First BLACK WOMAN on thee cover of @forbes 30 under 30 🔥 real hotgirl shit 💵💵 see you soon hotties love yall,” she wrote.

The outlet estimated that she earned around $13 million in 2022 from a combination of royalties, ticket sales, endorsement deals, and merchandise.