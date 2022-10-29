Megan Thee Stallion looks incredible wearing no makeup in a shared selfie. Pic credit: @theestallion/Instagram

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is one of the most powerful women in the industry for her innovative and fresh take on rap music.

Besides her addictive music, she is also known for her incredibly sexy but sophisticated style and for the confidence she portrays.

Recently, she left her fans’ jaws on the floor by wearing a sheer green dress with long sleeves and a turtle neck–perfect for this fall weather.

The dress fit her like a glove and made her curves look astonishing.

She rocked a long white and nude manicure with a ring as well as a gold bracelet. Her hair was up and curled, paired to the side, giving off vibes from another period of time.

The singer posted a lot of pictures on her Instagram to show how her October is going so far, and she looks like she is so ready for Halloween.

Megan Thee Stallion wows in plunging green dress and glammed-up makeup

In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing a black long sleeve tight crop top and matching pants with a witch hat adorning her head. She also carried around a black and white pumpkin face bag as she entered a private jet.

She also looked unrecognizable in a green leather skintight dress with a small cape adorned with silver dots. Megan also took even the extra mile by getting her nails done super long and in a silver metallic color with small skulls on each one of them.

She always seems to be experimenting with colors for her eye shadow. After all, she became an ambassador for Revlon back in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion talks about the impact her mom had on her career

The 27-year-old rapper has learned a lot from her mother.

She spoke with Andscape about her career and how she got to where she is right now.

Megan was introduced to rap music by her mom. She revealed that when she was just a little girl her mom would pick her up from school and go straight to the recording studio, where they would spend hours. About this, she said, “I would be in the other room just writing rhymes in my little kid’s folder, just things that I thought sounded cool. I owe everything to my mom.”

Unfortunately, her mother died of a brain tumor a couple of years ago, but her legacy still continues to live through her daughter. Now, the rapper has received several awards, like four American Music Awards and three Grammy Awards, among many others. This, as well as the number of streams and followers she has, only proves that her music only continues to get better and better.