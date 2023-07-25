Doja Cat can say goodbye to her fans after blasting ‘Kittenz’ on Twitter

Doja Cat is learning the hard way just how important her fans really are.

Just days after taking aim at her fans, who had begun calling themselves Kittenz, Doja Cat is dropping followers on social media like flies.

In fact, she’s currently lost more than half a million followers on Instagram alone in the past 30 days, and in recent days, her follower count has been dropping faster than ever. According to Social Blade, Doja Cat’s Instagram account is down more than 299,000 followers in the last 30 days and is still dropping.

Doja deleted the offensive tweets soon after she posted them, but that hasn’t stopped the fallout because the damage is already done, and screenshots are forever.

On top of the dropping follower numbers, Doja Cat fan accounts have been jumping ship, too, as they deactivate or rename their accounts that previously honored the Need To Know singer.

So far, Doja Cat has not addressed her tirade against her biggest fans, nor has she apologized.

Here’s what Doja Cat said about her fans

While the initial posts have been deleted, screenshots abound, and this collection sums it up perfectly.

“My fans don’t name themselves s**t,” Doja Cat wrote in the message that kicked off her latest controversy. “If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or f**king ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house.”

WHEW CHILE! 👀| Doja Cat has had it with fans commenting on her personal life. After telling her “kittens” they needed jobs earlier, she responded to fans asking if she can say she loves them with:



“I don’t though, cuz i don’t even know yall” 😫 pic.twitter.com/CrHnMEMVHS — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) July 23, 2023

She went on to tell those with Doja Cat stan accounts to just delete them, taking special aim at one in particular that used her real name, Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, telling them that using it for their Twitter screenname was “creepy as f**k.”

Doja Cat’s fans react to her rant

It didn’t take long for Doja Cat’s fans to react to her tirade about their nickname, something we cannot imagine that Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, or any other superstar with a nicknamed fanbase would ever fathom doing.

A handful of her fan accounts, including Doja HQ and The Kittens Room, have since deactivated their accounts. Others have just been busy making jokes.

Pic credit: @dojaschart/Twitter

One even joked that Doja Cat would be panhandling after this fiasco, writing on a meme of Squidward begging for change, “Doja cat in few years after losing her entire fan base.”

doja cat in few years after losing her entire fan base pic.twitter.com/hiUZEN3w9w — 💤 (@repshours) July 25, 2023

Another suggested that Doja Cat only has four fans left, writing, “me and the other 3 remaining doja cat fans.”

me and the other 3 remaining doja cat fans pic.twitter.com/bpikYd3wgP — ∘₊✧szacat (@ctr1cat) July 25, 2023

Yet another said, “Y’all need to leave doja cat alone she goin INSANE.”

y’all need to leave doja cat alone she goin INSANE pic.twitter.com/0xn4IYx3mp — KJ🥱 (@s1eezisdead) July 25, 2023

It’s not clear why Doja Cat turned on her fans the way she did, but it’s definitely come back to bite her as her fans turn their backs in droves.