Doja Cat looked like she meant business as the talented musical artist graced a Grammys-themed magazine cover.

The Streets rapper appeared on the latest cover of Variety, with a feature detailing her career and drive.

Doja has been extremely busy lately, breaking the internet with a head-to-toe red-painted outfit at Paris Fashion Week.

She has also been working on the highly-anticipated follow-up to her successful album, Planet Her.

But for now, Doja tried her hand at modeling, something she has shown a knack for over the years.

The talented California native was a natural fit for the latest issue of Variety because Doja has achieved critical success during her short career. As fans recall, Planet Her earned Doja numerous nominations, including the highly-coveted Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Doja Cat stuns on Variety magazine cover

Doja rocked a leather coat with deconstructed shoulders and long sleeves. The coat buttoned at her waist, remaining unbuttoned past her hips.

The singer sported black high-cut underwear underneath the fashionable trench.

The Vegas songstress completed to look with a pair of strappy stilettos that wrapped around her ankles. She carried a whip in both hands, adding a saucy vibe to the shot. The use of a prop allowed viewers to see Doja’s latest manicure, rocking lengthy dark acrylics.

Doja was heavily accessorized, with layered crosses and pendants decorating her neckline.

The rapper sported razor-thin eyebrows, drawn on to perfection. She also donned rosy cheeks and overlined lips with dangling earrings in silver.

The Grammy-award-winner sported a long wig, with black tresses blowing in the wind behind her. She was certain to tag her team of stylists and visionaries who helped prepare her for the beautiful shoot.

Doja Cat launches It’s Giving clothing line

After years of anticipation, Doja released the first look at her clothing line called It’s Giving.

The reaction from fans has been largely mixed, with some likening the logo to that of Dunkin’ Donuts.

Doja’s It’s Giving merchandise has affordable offers, with a $40 pair of gym shorts and a $30 trucker hat created by Doja.

Unlike Billie Eilish’s clothing line, many of Doja’s products remain in stock on her website. The exception is the It’s Giving Ribbed Dress, a brown gown with white writing that retailed for $40 and quickly sold out, showing popularity with fans.

Doja told CR Fashion Book she got the design bug from her mom.

She explained, “My mom is also super into anything creative; she’s been designing forever. She sits on Photoshop for hours on end, and she does textile design and stuff like that.”

Whether she’s designing It’s Giving or creating music, Doja always makes an impression.