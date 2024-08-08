The Gorgas and Fudas get shady responses as they preview joint beauty business

The Gorgas and The Fudas have already planned their exit strategy just in case those Bravo checks start to dry up.

The two couples have joined forces for a new business venture in New Jersey and they’ve been promoting it online.

However, people are already throwing dirt on John Fuda, Rachel Fuda, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga’s joint venture.

After the couples posted the exciting news online, several people took to the comments to trash their business.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is still waiting for word on what their fate will be for next season.

Some people are convinced that Melissa and Rachel are getting the boot, while others hope that Teresa Giudice and her bestie Jennifer Aydin will be the ones to go.

We’ll have to sit back and see how this plays out.

For now.

The Gorgas and The Fudas team up for a new business venture

They often say not to mix business with pleasure but John, Rachel, Melissa, and Joe are doing just that.

The close friends promoted their new business, Glam Studios on Instagram writing, “The Gorga’s and the Fuda’s have joined forces to bring you a groundbreaking opportunity in Norwood, NJ‼️”

If you are curious — and let’s be honest, how could you not be — Glam Studio is touted as a new space that will “revolutionize the beauty industry.”

Information on the website notes that the company was founded by the four RHONJ stars and the studio will redefine the salon experience, “offering a fusion of luxury, creativity, and community.”

RHONJ fans slam the RHONJ stars’s new venture

After the promo was posted online, RHONJ fans took to the comments to share skepticism about the new venture.

“The Gorgas havent learned that mixing business and friends/family hasn’t worked out very well for them?” a commenter questioned.

“😂😂😂 let’s who screws who over? Since both are known to do it. A bit sketchy but we aren’t surprise,” exclaimed someone else.

“Looks like this is going to be what divides them. Gorgas have a history falling out in business…” reasoned an Instagram user.

Someone said, “They are trying real hard to have a storyline so bravo will bring them them back next season sorry we are done with you. You guys are so boring.”

Another added, “😂😂😂😂 The fugazi and the Gorgas this will be very interesting.”

RHONJ fans weigh in with their thoughts. Pic credit: @glamstudiosnj/Instagram

Was it smart for the Gorgas and the Fudas to go into business? Weigh in with a comment.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.