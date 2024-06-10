What does John Fuda do for a living? Here’s what we know about RHONJ star’s job

What does John Fuda do for a living? That’s a question The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are asking after his job was mentioned in episodes, as well as various things John has done courtesy of Teresa Giudice.

After a very explosive RHONJ Season 13 reunion, John and Rachel Fuda are still feuding with Teresa and Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Things got heated in the most recent episode, where Teresa called him a “parking attendant.”

Before that, Teresa had referred to John as “the biggest drug dealer in Bergen County.”

However, when host Andy Cohen was playing a game with Teresa on Watch What Happens Live, he mentioned Fuda Tile.

So, with all of those things out there, The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can’t help but wonder about John’s occupation.

What does John Fuda do for a living?

According to LinkedIn, John is the President and CEO of Valet King, Parking Boss, and Royal Building Services. He has over two decades of experience in parking management and building services.

Valet Kings offers various services for commercial and residential buildings, such as valets, attendants, car washes, and more. The company website declares Valet Kings is The Royal Treatment Synonymous With Luxury Business.

John recently shared a promo for Valet Kings on Instagram, which gives a closer look at the company.

Royal Building Services focuses on helping upgrade various buildings. The website states, “Hand-picked to provide personal, five-diamond service, your Royal Building luxury residential team will consist of professional, experienced, and highly-trained individuals who aim to build lasting relationships with your clientele.”

Along with Valet Kings, John has been a manager in the family business Fuda Tile since 2000. Fuda Title has been around since 1948, specializing in marble for bathrooms, kitchens, and more.

Now, John can add a reality TV star to his job as he’s smack dab in the middle of his second season on RHONJ. However, he may not have the gig for long as a cast shake-up looms in light of the Season 14 finale.

What has RHONJ star John Fuda said about Teresa Giudce’s allegations?

Some serious accusations have been made about John’s past, and he set the record straight ahead of the season. In a press release shared on his Instagram, John defended his past while also taking responsibility for not always making the best choices.

“While I am not proud of every aspect of my history, I have worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and strive for a better future. I refuse to be defined by my past mistakes,” read part of his statement and a message from his lawyer.

There’s still plenty of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 to play out so no doubt this topic and more about John Fuda will come up. After all, the Fudas feud with Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas isn’t going anywhere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 are streaming on Peacock.