Joe Gorga is going after RHONJ brother-in-law Luis Ruelas over claims of a bad business deal

The tension between The Real Housewives of New Jersy stars Joe Gorga and his brother-in-law Luis “Louie” Ruelas continues to mount on-screen.

It’s no secret that a deep rift occurred between Joe and his wife, Melissa Gorga, and his sister, Teresa Giudice, and Louie.

Things got heated at the Season 12 reunion show and worsened while Season 13 was filmed, resulting in the Gorga’s missing Teresa and Louie’s wedding.

RHONJ viewers are starting to learn more about what exactly went down as The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 plays out.

One new detail involves a bad business deal between Joe and Louie, which has Joe coming for his brother-in-law.

The two siblings shared their versions of what went down; of course, they are not even close to being the same.

Joe Gorga goes after Luis Ruelas over business deal

In a confessional, Joe declares he had an idea for a pizza oven to honor his and Teresa’s late father, Giacinto Gorga. Joe wanted it to be a joint project with Teresa.

“‘It’s my idea, it’s me and my sister, and we’ll honor my father. We’ll call it Nonno’s Pizza.’ He loved it,” Joe said in a confessional of his initial conversation with Louie, claiming his brother-in-law was onboard.

Things didn’t go as planned, as Joe told Evan and Jackie Goldschneider, Margaret Josephs, and Joe Benigno that Louie screwed him.

“Louie puts the money in, I’m figuring I’m giving 50 percent to my sister, he was getting 50 percent,” Joe shared in a confessional before revealing Teresa and Louie then created their own pizza oven.

To sum it up, Joe essentially believes he had an idea he wanted to do with his sister, but then Louie put up the money and screwed Joe out of the idea. Teresa, though, had a different side of the story.

The RHONJ OG’s side of the story was that Louie put up the money for the business and that Joe was offered 5% of the company. However, Teresa claims Joe lost his mind because he wanted 50% of the profits without putting in any money, something Joe said he would have done.

Who do RHONJ viewers believe, Louie or Joe?

Twitter was a buzz with thoughts on the pizza oven drama revealed on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

One user point blank said Joe was lying because Teresa would never change that name because of the love and respect she had for her father.

Another Twitter user didn’t believe Louie lost the money and also thinks there’s more to the story.

There was also one user who simply declared, “this pizza thing makes no sense.”

The pizza oven situation’s only the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come between the Gorgas, Teresa, and Louie. RHONJ Season 13 mid-season trailer dropped the other day, hinting at just how bad things get and what led to their fallout last summer.

Those expecting more insight into Louie and Joe’s situation will have to wait for the reunion show. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melissa and Joe revealed Bravo has a gag order on the entire cast.

Are you Team Joe or Team Louie?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.