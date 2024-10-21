The Challenge’s Zach Nichols says Season 40 star retired and calls out Vacation Alliance’s ‘cringy’ remarks

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras brought 40 of MTV’s star cast members together for an iconic season.

Several members of the Vacation Alliance, including Devin Walker, Josh Martinez, Tori Deal, and Kaycee Clark, were among them.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, two of the alliance members, Kaycee and Tori, shared after filming that they would take a break from The Challenge.

That seemingly indicated neither would be back on the show, at least for MTV’s Season 41.

However, Kaycee seemed to hint at not returning to any reality television, as her video included expressing gratitude about her six years on Big Brother and The Challenge.

During his recent podcast episode, Zach mentioned Kaycee’s situation with reality TV and said that she’s retired.

Zach shares why Kaycee is retiring from The Challenge

On Battle of the Eras Episode 9, viewers watched Devin get sent home by Era 4’s Kyland Young. In addition, Tori defeated Kaycee in a down-to-the-wire elimination involving wires, cables, and a giant board featuring all 40 logos for The Challenge seasons on MTV.

“We got to see the beginning of the breakdown of the Vacation Alliance,” Zach said regarding the recent episode.

He also joked that, for those wondering, Kaycee used to play women’s professional football since she’s mentioned it a few times on the show.

“We’re not gonna see her for a while because she retired last night,” Zach said, adding, “I went on TikTok. She said she was done with reality television. She’s gonna focus on starting a family with [Nany Gonzalez].”

Kaycee and Nany met through The Challenge, as they first appeared as castmates during the Double Agents season. A relationship blossomed from there, which ultimately got serious away from the show.

The two became engaged last year and started discussing their plans to start a family. Viewers last saw them as castmates on the Ride or Dies season, where Nany teamed up with Johnny Bananas, and Kaycee brought her brother, Kenny Clark, to the competition show.

Kaycee’s Challenge career included multiple finals and a win during Spies, Lies & Allies with CT Tamburello as her teammate.

Kaycee and Nany will appear on a recently announced cruise with castmates Josh, Tori, Bananas, Mark Long, and Cara Maria Sorbello. Fans can book a room for the excursion, meet The Challenge stars, and participate in fun events for prizes throughout the experience.

Zach called out Vacation Alliance’s ‘cringy’ remarks

It’s no surprise that members of the Vacation Alliance feel they have solid friendships and a strong bond. That was displayed on Episode 9 as Tori and Kaycee expressed their love for one another before and after the elimination.

Zach praised Tori for handling her elimination situation so composedly, as she could’ve blasted Josh for not talking to Rachel.

He mentioned that Rachel made the smart move by sending in the team she did instead of choosing Laurel Stucky and Ryan Kehoe.

He said Rachel likely realized that Tori and Kaycee are recent Challenge champs locked in as allies to reach another final, while Laurel probably wouldn’t do well against her in the endurance aspects of a final.

“They call each other bro, which is cringy,” Zach mentioned, calling out their recent remarks.

As Monsters and Critics reported on Saturday, Kaycee recently shared an Instagram video thanking fans after her Season 40 elimination. In the video, she discussed taking a break to focus on other things and told Tori, “I love you, bro,” as part of her comments.

Tori also commented on Kaycee’s video, using the term “bro” to refer to her good friend Kaycee.

It also came up during the Episode 9 deliberation, with Tori telling Kaycee, “You are my brother. You’ve done so much for me. I would not want to go against you.”

Kaycee also told Rachel, “Ideally, I would not want to go against my brother.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.