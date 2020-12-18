The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann says he won’t return next season after what happened on Double Agents

Even though The Challenge: Double Agents season is still early in terms of episodes, one of its biggest stars recently revealed they won’t be coming back next season.

Wes Bergmann, a two-time winner on MTV’s reality competition series, informed fans during a recent live chat session about his intention to not appear on Season 37.

The Challenge veteran said his decision was due to what took place on the current season involving people he thought were his friends.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wes tells fans he won’t be on Season 37

In a recent live video chat session, The Challenge’s Wes appeared along with fellow Double Agents star Fessy Shafaat to speak on a variety of topics involving the MTV show.

One of those topics was what has been happening so far on the new season with various players continuing to vote for him and partner Natalie Anderson to go into elimination.

“It will hurt my heart to sit out. I will be jealous. I will still be calling everybody for gossip and lava, but I just watched a bunch of my friends tonight on national television, write down my name for zero reason. And like, what the f***?” Wes said during his live video chat.

“So I just need it to calm down a little bit,” he added. “I think one season off is like the recipe for doing that.”

Read More Is Johnny Bananas quitting The Challenge?

A video clip of Wes’ comments was shared via the @jaychallenge_ fan account on Instagram, which is private for non-followers.

With his decision, Wes may be choosing to follow in the footsteps of fellow champion Johnny Bananas. The Challenge vet grabbed his seventh win of the series on Season 35, aka Total Madness, and didn’t return for the latest season, Double Agents. Many fans were disappointed to see Bananas not listed amongst the Season 36 cast.

Wes upset over how friends have acted to him

Over the years, Wes Bergmann has established himself as a strong competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, often due to his intelligence, athletic ability, and political skills in the house.

It’s also why he immediately had a target on his back at the hands of other players such as Aneesa and Fessy, who were intent on clearing the house of all champions this current season.

For the first two episodes of Double Agents, a number of other players cast votes to send Wes and Natalie Anderson into elimination. They were sent in on the first episode, with Natalie emerging the winner against former champion, Ashley Mitchell.

They received some votes in the second episode of the season, but luckily for them, it was rookie Joseph Allen and partner Big T, who got the most votes in the house.

However, Wes felt some of the things various players said on the first episode of Double Agents were out of line, as he told Aneesa Ferreira in a now-deleted tweet and private messages. His latest rant about not returning for next season is likely due to seeing various veteran players vote against him for a second-straight week of the new season.

The Challenge: Double Agents is Wes’ fourth consecutive appearance on the MTV series. Overall, it’s his 14th total appearance on the reality competition series dating back to his debut on Fresh Meat in 2006.

Ahead of Double Agents, the 36-year-old Challenge star spoke about why he keeps coming back to compete on the show, making it apparent that he enjoys what it has to offer him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Challenge (@challengemtv)

Based on Wes’ latest comments, the good news for fans is that he isn’t retiring like Challenge star Leroy Garrett, but is simply taking a break, so he will be back in the game again.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.