The Challenge star Wes Bergmann has become one of the reality TV series’ all-time legends, thanks to his strong political game and abilities in various events.

He’s gone on to achieve two wins during his history on the show so far, which has given him a nice bit of prize money. However, he’s also a businessman, which helps add to his bank account.

So what exactly is Wes Bergmann’s net worth after his Challenge championships and business success?

Wes tells Double Agents stars he’s rich

During an early episode of The Challenge: Double Agents, it was brought up how Wes is worth a lot. Rookie Joseph Allen called him out during a house meeting ahead of them voting for who goes into elimination. Joseph said he wanted to be the one to send Wes home so he could “tend to all his money.”

“There is a lot of facts that have been spewed here. Let’s start with the fact I am indeed rich,” Wes deadpanned, drawing laughs from most of the competitors in the room. So that may have been a bit of sarcasm on The Challenge star’s part.

It led to a funny comment on the show in Darrell Taylor’s confessional interview, followed by him and Aneesa Ferreira commenting on a social media post about it.

While a number of players voted for Wes and Natalie to go into an elimination for a second-straight week, luckily for them, it was another team getting the majority of votes, keeping them safe. That said, Wes once again helped provide some funny moments on the show.

Wes’ history on The Challenge includes two wins

Wes, who first appeared on MTV’s The Real World: Austin in 2005, made his Challenge debut with Fresh Meat season a year later. He’d reach the final there but wasn’t done in terms of his success on the show.

He’d return for The Duel in late 2006 and became the winning male competitor, while Jodi Weatherton won for the females. There was a total of $300,000 in prize money, with each winner claiming half of that before taxes.

Wes would come back for The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, and then Rivals, where he reached a Final again but failed to capture the win. It wasn’t until another three attempts on the show that he was a winner on Rivals II, alongside his teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Female competitors Emily Schromm and Paula Meronek also won, so they all claimed a part of $350,000 in prize money.

Based on Wes Bergmann’s Challenge Fandom Wiki page, he’s won just a bit over $300,000 in total prize money over his history on The Challenge. Of course, that’s not all he has money from.

What is Wes Bergmann’s net worth?

Double Agents marks Wes’s 14th appearance on regular seasons of The Challenge. He’s also been part of the Champs vs. Stars, and Champs vs. Pros spinoff shows. It’s known that cast members are paid to appear on the shows, which adds to Wes’s bank account.

To further bank on his Challenge celebrity status, Wes offers fans personalized video shoutouts on Cameo at $75 each. He also offers his own Patreon subscriptions at $25 per month where he gives insights into what’s going on with The Challenge as it airs.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s also a savvy entrepreneur. Wes is behind Flow State Systems, which offers special health supplements to optimize performance. They’ve also recently launched a Flow State app on the Apple Store, with the app set to come to Google Play for Android devices in the future.

All of that certainly adds up, but how much? As of this year, Celebrity Net Worth has the 36-year-old Wes Bergmann’s net worth estimated at $500,000, which could be a modest estimate, depending on all of his personal property and investments.

Wes’s winnings on the MTV reality show don’t come close to fellow multiple-time champions Ashley Mitchell and Johnny Bananas, as both have won over $1 million. Both were able to claim some major cash all for themselves due to Challenge twists where they could share zero prize money with their partners.

So, Wes has some catching up to do in that aspect. The 36-year-old two-time Challenge winner will most likely continue to return to the show as long as they ask him back. After all, he probably wants to add a bit more money and more wins to his resume.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.