The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo reveals she officially has a boyfriend after romantic surprise

Nurys Mateo has finally found love thanks to her participation in MTV’s competitor series The Challenge!

She originally appeared on Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, alongside friend and ex Nelson Thomas, and made a splash with several showmances.

Her notable showmance situations during that season began with fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks. That created a messy love triangle with plenty of drama involving Johnny’s teammate, Ravyn Rochelle.

From there, Nurys moved on to veteran castmate Jordan Wiseley, drawing the ire of Jordan’s ex, Tori Deal. Things eventually settled down between them despite some tense moments.

While Nurys may have explored connections with Johnny and Jordan after filming her rookie season, neither turned into anything beyond friendship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, other individuals on that Ride or Dies season were single and became ready to mingle, and another man might have caught Nurys’ eye then.

She recently showed off a romantic surprise, sharing that she’s officially coupled up after getting a serious question from her beau.

Nurys shares that she’s ‘officially his girlfriend’

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Nurys shared a sweet video post that looked like a sweet setup for an anniversary or Valentine’s Day date.

However, the post was footage of a romantic scene created to make things memorable for Nuyrs and ask her an important question.

“I think something is up because originally, my man was gonna pick me up,” Nurys explained while talking to the camera.

She told everyone a friend texted to let her know she would pick Nurys up instead. A suspicious Nurys indicated she thought her man and friend had been “in cahoots” due to saying they thought a hike he was on was taking longer than expected.

The video shifted to footage of Nurys with her man, none other than The Challenge’s Horacio Gutierrez, as they opened a room door, revealing a romantic setup.

Large silver balloon letters on the wall spell out “Quieres Ser Mi Novia,” which translates to “Do you want to be my girlfriend?”

Red heart balloons are on both sides of the Spanish question, which was Horacio’s way of making things official with Nurys.

“I never knew what real love was until I met you @horaciogutierrezjr 🥹 I thank God everyday to have someone as beautiful, inside and out, to call mine. Thank you for always going above and beyond to make me feel loved and special and for bringing out the best in me,” Nurys wrote in her IG caption.

“I promise to continue making you feel like the king you are because you deserve it mi amor,” Nurys gushed, adding, “Ahh I’m officially his girlfriend!!”

The Challenge spoilers: When did Nurys and Horacio start dating?

This section may contain spoilers for an upcoming season of MTV’s The Challenge that was recently filmed.

While Nurys struck out finding love with Johnny and Jordan, Horacio also had a brief showmance with castmate Laurel Stucky on Ride or Dies, which didn’t work.

Horacio and Laurel’s short-lived showmance ended when Horacio revealed he had a girlfriend “back home” outside of the show, although he didn’t reveal her identity.

However, Nurys and Horacio were never shown in any romantic situations during that MTV season.

However, they returned for Season 39, which has not received official reveals regarding the cast, premiere date, or show title. Online spoilers have already spoiled A format or theme, suggesting only non-winners of The Challenge will participate.

That includes Nurys and Horacio, among the rookies returning from Ride or Dies. Based on spoilers, they had a showmance during the filming of Season 39.

It’s unclear when it started, but based on the hookup and showmance spoilers, Nurys also had something with castmate Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez. Ironically, Jujuy debuted in The Challenge: Argentina and was Nelson’s partner on The Challenge: World Championship spinoff.

Monsters and Critics reported rumors of Nurys and Horacio dating last month, as they popped up in each other’s Instagram Stories. They confirmed they were dating several days later, with IG photos and posts of a kiss.

They’ve continued to share some of their dates and excursions on their Instagram pages. According to Nelson in a Q&A reply on his IG Story last week, his friend Nurys is “in love” and on a “honeymoon,” but he never revealed it was her traveling with Horacio. However, it’s clear from Nurys’ newest post that she and Horacio are officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Could they join the other couples that have lasted well beyond their days of showmances and filming? Eager Challenge fans will see what unfolds between them to create sparks once Season 39 officially arrives on MTV.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.