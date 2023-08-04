The Challenge rumors: Is former finalist Horacio Gutierrez dating his Ride or Dies castmate?

While many showmances don’t continue beyond The Challenge, there are some instances where castmates continue to explore relationships after filming ends.

Recent examples included Spies, Lies & Allies castmates Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Amanda Garcia and Ride or Dies castmates Olivia Kaiser and Nelson Thomas.

Those situations didn’t become too serious, but the castmates enjoyed one another’s company enough to pursue things further.

Some showmances blossomed into long-term relationships, such as Paulie Calafiore and Cara Maria Sorbello, as well as Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett.

Based on recent online speculation, Horacio Gutierrez might be dating one of his castmates from The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will include spoilers from recent and upcoming seasons of The Challenge.

Rumors swirl about Ride or Dies rookie’s mystery man

A tweet on Thursday from @wedontknow36 hinted that “Horacio is HOOK’D,” including screenshots from IG Story slides posted by Nurys Mateo. Like Horacio, Nurys was a rookie on Ride or Dies and teamed with Nelson during the season.

The screenshots reveal Nurys is with someone as their shadow is shown on the ground in her video and the screenshots. She’s also gushing about someone and refers to the person as “he” in the text on her IG Story slides.

An Instagram post from @thechallenge_news gives a better look at Nurys’ video and text from the various slides.

A video clip shows her walking with someone who is only noticeable by their shadow. However, Nurys’ text indicates a guy is with her and took her skydiving.

“Weeks ago i told him how badly i wanted to go skydiving and he surprised me today and brought me im the luckiest girl in the world,” she wrote at the bottom of her video clip with several emojis.

Another of Nurys’ IG Story clips (shown in a screenshot in the IG post below) featured her holding a pink bag from the Apple Store with an AirPods Max box inside.

“I mentioned wanting to get new headphones ONCE and boom he surprised me,” Nurys wrote on her clip with a loving emoji.

Spoilers suggest hookups and showmance for castmates

Nurys and Horacio never had any sparks or showmance that was shown on Ride or Dies, although it’s possible they were interested during that filming.

During the early episodes, Nurys was part of a dramatic love triangle due to Johnny Middlebrooks’ interest in her while partnered with Ravyn Rochelle. Following Johnny and Ravyn’s elimination, Nurys moved on to another showmance, cozying up with Jordan Wiseley.

Horacio had a shortlived showmance with Laurel Stucky during the season, which ended due to his interest in a woman “back home” outside of The Challenge.

With that said, Ride or Dies never showed any sort of flirtation between Horacio and Nurys during the season.

However, recent spoilers for Season 39 suggest that they were one of several showmances or hookups during the MTV season’s filming. This could be why Nurys has kept the guy that’s in her IG Story clips out of the shots.

Online spoilers also indicate that Horacio also had a Season 39 hookup or showmance with Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez, seen in The Challenge: Argentina and World Championship.

Additionally, there’s speculation about some Season 39 drama between Nurys and Horacio’s Ride or Dies partner Olivia. Whether that’s Olivia going after Nurys due to getting with Horacio or something else remains to be seen!

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.