The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 6 sneak peek teases Laurel Stucky moving on from castmate

A sneak peek for The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 6 shows several relationships on the rocks, one of which appears like it could be coming to an abrupt end.

Viewers saw a friendship involving Jay Starrett and Jakk Maddox get the spotlight in the previous episode, but things became chaotic later.

That happened after Jay and his teammate, Michele Fitzgerald, won the daily challenge and attempted to make some sort of power move when deciding the elimination teams.

In addition, a budding showmance between Laurel Stucky and Horacio Gutierrez is another situation featured in the first several episodes.

However, it appears that Laurel will learn a surprising revelation from her rookie castmate, leading to her deciding to move on from their flirty situation.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge: Ride or Dies into Episode 6.

Ride or Dies Episode 6 clip spotlights relationship issues

On Tuesday, The Challenge shared a sneak peek clip for Ride or Dies Episode 6. It opens with a funny scene involving friends Jay and Jakk, who wrote and performed an emo song for their castmates at a party in the previous episode.

However, Jakk felt betrayed by his friend later on when Jay and Michele opted to put Jakk and his teammate, Laurel, into elimination at The Zone.

“I think the band has broken up. I’m down to start writing songs about our breakup,” Jakk says in an Episode 6 sneak peek scene as he’s working out with Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, and Jay nearby.

“Awkward situations are sometimes fun. So I’m just poking the bear while he’s working out. He’s poking back, but at least we’re talking,” Jay says in his confessional interview.

In Episode 5, Jakk and Laurel went into elimination and defeated the rookie duo of Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka. That sent the rookies home for the season, but it means Jakk and Laurel are back in the house, ready for some revenge.

That sets the stage for an intriguing episode, as the winning team in the daily challenge could make some exciting moves to shake things up.

Is Laurel and Horacio’s showmance ending?

The sneak peek above also has Laurel sitting with rookie castmate Moriah Jadea and discussing her situation with Horacio.

Laurel says Horacio told her he was talking to a girl back home he was pursuing before coming to The Challenge. Laurel tells Moriah that finding this out made her feel “very weird” about things with him, and it seems she’s choosing to back away.

“I don’t want to get hurt,” Laurel is shown saying to Horacio several times in nighttime footage from the bedroom.

“Horacio and I have been chatting and flirting. I’m suddenly finding out that he has a girl that he’s talking to at home, and that girl is the girl that he is pursuing to be his girlfriend, so it’s a s***y position to be in,” Laurel says in her confessional interview.

An Episode 6 synopsis also mentioned the Laurel and Horacio situation, with the trailer after Episode 5 teasing that Laurel will find comfort with castmate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

Meanwhile, it seems Horacio may move on to another castmate after Laurel. During his time on MTV’s Official Podcast, he indicated his interest in castmate Tori Deal, something which has yet to surface in any of the aired episodes.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.