The Challenge Season 38, Episode 6 synopsis teases players in ‘hot seat’ and end of showmance

The Challenge Season 38 features a Ride or Dies theme with competitors paired up with someone they share a special bond with.

As the season has progressed, cast members have started to bond with other individuals via new friendships or potential showmances.

That included Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat’s interest in multiple castmates, including rookies Analyse Talavera and Colleen Schneider.

Based on a teaser for Episode 6, one of those showmances spotlighted in the first several episodes could be coming to a close.

In addition, several players will find themselves in the hot seat due to their moves for the previous episode’s elimination.

This report will contain spoilers through The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 5.

The Challenge 38, Episode 6 synopsis teases upcoming stories

In Ride or Dies Episode 5, viewers saw Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald win their first daily challenge, giving them safety from elimination and the power to decide four teams to send in at The Zone. One of those teams they’d have to put into the elimination matchup.

Unfortunately, many believe they fumbled the opportunity, as they could’ve put in Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez. Instead, they chose the rookie pair of Colleen and Kim Tranka, along with vets Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira, Veronica Portillo with Darrell Taylor, and Laurel Stucky with Jakk Maddox.

Conversations didn’t go well when Jay and Michele tried to talk with Laurel and Jakk. Ultimately, the winning team sent Jakk and Laurel into elimination due to their inability to communicate with them. However, Jakk and Laurel won the elimination and returned to the house, possibly out for revenge.

Episode 6 is called Come Michele or High Water and will bring potential consequences for Jay and Michele, who will hope to win a second-straight daily challenge to stay safe.

“Michele and Jay find themselves in the hot seat after controversial decisions and hope for a win to survive. One player finds out that the man she was interested in has a girlfriend at home and so she seeks comfort with another player,” the IMDB synopsis for Episode 6 reads.

Challenge showmance coming to end in Episode 6?

Another situation that the synopsis teases involves what appears to be a specific showmance spotlighted through the first five episodes. Based on the teaser trailer that arrived after Episode 5, that seems to point toward Laurel’s interest in Horacio Gutierrez.

The trailer showed a few scenes involving Horacio by himself lying on his bed and another with Laurel as she was cozying up to Fessy.

During last week’s episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Horacio was the guest and got grilled by hosts Devyn Simone and Da’Vonne Rogers about his interest in the ladies in The Challenge house.

He let the secret slip that he had an interest in castmate Tori Deal during the season, although that has yet to surface in any episodes. Horacio also said he and Tori’s ex, Jordan Wiseley, were cool with one another, so it doesn’t appear it will cause any issues there.

Viewers can see what happens with Horacio, Laurel, Jay, Michele, and the rest of the Ride or Dies cast when Episode 6 arrives on Wednesday, November 16.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.