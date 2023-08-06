The Challenge rumors: Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez seemingly confirm they’re dating

A new couple has seemingly emerged from The Challenge, as Ride or Dies castmates Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez recently provided strong confirmation that they’re dating.

The two were rookie castmates on MTV’s Ride or Dies, the 38th season of the hit competition series, but weren’t involved in a showmance during any episodes.

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this week, Nurys started dating rumors when she shared several videos where she gushed over a guy, prompting speculation about who she was referring to.

In one video, she called herself the “luckiest girl” and talked about how the mystery man surprised her with a date to go skydiving.

In another clip, she showed off a bag from the Apple Store with Airpod Max headphones inside, indicating a guy bought her them after she said she needed new ones.

Now, Nurys and Horacio have provided matching posts on their social media, seemingly confirming that they are dating outside the show.

Nurys and Horacio share matching ‘kiss’ videos

On Saturday evening, superfan account @thechallenge_news shared an IG Story clip that Nurys had posted in which she kisses a “mystery man” off-screen.

While it’s a sideways view of the guy’s face, he’s wearing sunglasses and has some bangs hanging over his forehead. It’s not enough to show who it is, but it seems possible it’s Horacio.

A third slide below shows Horacio with his Ride or Dies castmates at the reunion. They include Olivia Kaiser, Jay Starrett, and Nurys, who rests her head on Horacio’s shoulder.

When Nurys first shared the IG Story featuring the mystery man, it left it open to interpretation and questions. However, the man’s identity seems to have been answered.

Late Saturday night, Horacio re-shared Nurys’ IG Story clip of the kiss on his Story. He also included cursive text in the corner which said “Life lately” and had a graphic of two hands making a heart.

Horacio shares the kiss clip from Nurys’ IG Story. Pic credit: @horaciogutierrezjr/Instagram

Nurys and Horacio appeared in Ride or Dies

Viewers were introduced to Horacio and Nurys during MTV’s recent season of The Challenge called Ride or Dies. Horacio, a competitor from Exatlon Estados Unidos 5, showed up as Love Island star Olivia’s teammate. Meanwhile, Nurys, an Ex on the Beach and Are You the One? alum, was partnered with her ex and friend, Nelson Thomas.

Ironically, Nelson and Olivia hit it off during Ride or Dies and had a flirty showmance. However, that ended after filming, with Nelson seeming hurt over what happened.

Meanwhile, Horacio had an early showmance with castmate Laurel Stucky, but that ended during the season. Horacio revealed to Laurel he had someone back home he was interested in.

Nurys had an early showmance with Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks, which created drama due to a love triangle involving Johnny’s upset teammate, Ravyn Rochelle.

Once Ravyn and Johnny got eliminated, Nurys moved on with two-time Challenge champ Jordan Wiseley, as they also created some drama in the house with Jordan’s ex, Tori.

It should be interesting to hear how Nurys and Horacio’s relationship started and if it continues to develop. Based on the recent photos and videos, both seem happy so far!

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.