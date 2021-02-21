The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves reveals if she’ll return to compete on the show again

Melissa Reeves during an elimination event on The Challenge: Total Madness. Pic credit: MTV

Former Ex on the Beach UK star Melissa Reeves has been featured on three different seasons of The Challenge and had a shot at winning it in her last appearance.

That last appearance was on Season 35, aka Total Madness, where she made it to the finals and went against fierce competitors, including Jennifer West and Kaycee Clark.

However, an unforeseen circumstance led to her quitting the game earlier than she was planning, as she couldn’t continue. That has led to some fans wondering if she’ll ever come back to compete on The Challenge.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Melissa Reeves answers fan question about returning to The Challenge

Since Melissa became well known for her three seasons on MTV’s competitive reality series, it has plenty of fans wanting to see her return to the show again.

During an Instagram Q&A session, the former Challenge finalist received a fan question asking, “Will you eventually go back on the challenge?”

Melissa seemed very clear on her intentions regarding the popular series, too, explaining that she has some unfinished business after what took place on Total Madness.

“Yes I will be going back on The Challenge, 100 percent. Next time I go back, I will be the fittest I have ever been,” Melissa shared.

“To get to the final last time and get so close to the end and then obviously I struggled so much because I was unknowingly pregnant, it’s like the win has been so close but yet so far. So, like, I won’t live life happily unless I get back on that show and I leave with the win,” the 28-year-old mother added.

As of right now, The Challenge Season 37 is already in the works, based on rumors that casting calls have gone out, and filming will begin within the coming months.

It’s unknown if Melissa would participate in that season or put it off a bit more due to raising her daughter.

Melissa will have extra incentive to win The Challenge

Many competitors on The Challenge mention that their main motivation to win the big prize money is their kids or families back home. That’s been the case for Cory Wharton over several seasons, and it seems it would be the case for Melissa Reeves when she returns.

She mentioned being unknowingly pregnant during Total Madness, which led to her withdrawing from competition during the final. She gave birth to her daughter, Vienna Simpson Reeves, last June.

While Cory shares parenting duties with his ex Cheyenne Floyd and current girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, Melissa is raising Vienna on her own. She often posts photos and videos on her official Instagram of her daughter, including the one below.

The above photo included plenty of comments from fans, including one that said, “So so cute! Are you going to be on the challenge again??? I hope so!”

“Of course!” Melissa replied to confirm her return to The Challenge to win it for herself and her daughter.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV