The Challenge star Melissa Reeves fires back as fan calls her ‘disgusting’ for being on OnlyFans

The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves last appeared on the Total Madness season. Pic credit: MTV

Many celebrities, including those from reality television, are using online platforms to provide or boost their income.

That includes cast members from MTV’s The Challenge series, who often promote their Cameo, Patreon, and OnlyFans pages online. However, not all people seem to agree with celebrities using some of these moneymaking options.

A fiery exchange recently broke out online between former The Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves and a person who seemed to take exception to her choice of how to make money online.

Melissa of The Challenge defends OnlyFans page

Melissa Reeves isn’t on the current season of The Challenge: Double Agents, as she continues to raise her young daughter. To gain income while off of TV, Melissa runs a personal OnlyFans page with exclusive content for paying members.

After an individual called her “disgusting” on Twitter for being on the platform, Reeves replied to defend what she was doing.

That brought the fan back for more, so Reeves continued to talk about why there should be no issue with her choice.

“You should really be so proud of your self! This stuff is disgusting and Only fans should be shut down! You people are gross !” the individual tweeted to Reeves.

“So disgusting. [Imagine] trying to make money to feed my child. Jheeeze such a bad person,” Reeves replied on Twitter.

The exchange continued with the individual criticizing Reeves’s use of OnlyFans as a “lazy way of making money.”

However, Reeves let the person know that before she even appeared on MTV’s The Challenge shows, she was a model and DJ. She added that some of the work involved posing in lingerie, bikinis, and “sometimes even implied nude” for newspapers, magazines, or even online.

Challenge stars use additional moneymaking sources

After getting kicked off Final Reckoning due to a fight with Kailah Casillas, Melissa Reeves returned for MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness, and made it all the way to the final. However, she was forced to quit due to struggling physically, and it turned out that she was competing while pregnant.

Last May, she gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Vienna, whom she often posts images and videos of online. Since she’s not on The Challenge currently, it’s meant she has turned to OnlyFans as a way to help pay the bills.

She’s far from the only cast member, past or present, who uses that platform to make money online. Among other former cast members who regularly promote their pages are Mattie Lynn Breaux and Dee Nguyen, who were both fired from The Challenge for different reasons.

However, there are also active cast members using the platform, including Cara Maria Sorbello, who shares some of her creative photography through OnlyFans.

Several of the competitors from The Challenge: Double Agents also have their own Patreon pages, including Wes Bergmann and Fessy Shafaat, where they give exclusive insider details to fans of the show. Some cast members also offer Cameo services, where fans can purchase personalized videos for friends, family, or themselves.

In addition to that, many cast members are finding ways to make money with other businesses, including merchandise or fitness ventures, as they probably won’t be able to rely on reality TV income forever.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.