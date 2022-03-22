The Challenge’s Mark Long to compete on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition with other ’90s stars

The Challenge OG Mark Long will appear as a competitor on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition. Pic credit: Paramount+

The Challenge OG Mark Long is entering another challenging competition, but this time it involves cooking utensils and ingredients rather than his Challenge gear.

Long will compete on Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition, with the latest installment in the series featuring stars from the 1990s. Mark rose to fame with MTV’s Road Rules in 1995 and then went on to win several seasons of The Challenge.

He returned with last year’s debut season of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+, reaching the final. Now he’ll return to another network’s reality TV series to attempt to create some delicious dishes and win a prize for charity.

Mark Long shares Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition details

On Monday, The Challenge: All Stars’ Mark Long shared an Instagram post revealing his participation in Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That’s So 90’s!

The show will premiere on April 24 on the Food Network and features Mark as one of several celebrities in the competition.

“Happy to announce that I’ll be COMPETING on @foodnetwork WORST COOKS CELEBRITY EDITION: THAT’S SO 90’s,” Long shared in his caption.

“Trust me when I say it’s gonna be HILARIOUS,” he told fans and followers.

Along with his image in the first photo of the slide, additional photos show off the rest of the celebrity contestants.

The reality TV series Worst Cooks in America originally debuted in 2010, featuring as many as 16 contestants with poor cooking skills. Contestants went through a boot camp to try to improve their skills, with the winner getting $25,000 and a Food Network cooking set.

Over the years, there have been six celebrity editions of the show, with the most recent in 2020. Contestants included Full House star Dave Coulier, Real Housewives of NYC’s Sonja Morgan, and The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas.

Bananas finished as the runner-up for the season behind Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams. Mark Long will look to become the first MTV Challenge winner on the show.

According to a People report, Anne Burrell returns as host, with Food Network’s Jeff Mauro joining the show. Jeff and Anne will do their best to create better cooks out of the celebs.

The winning celebrity is the one who displays the most improvement in their cooking skills. A $25,000 donation goes to a charity of the winner’s choice on their behalf.

Other contestants include popular ’90s sitcom stars

The Challenge fans who grew up watching Mark Long on Road Rules and MTV’s The Challenge series will likely recognize other ’90s stars on the Food Network show.

Among them will be Growing Pains star Tracey Gold, Clueless star Elisa Donovan, Full House’s Jodie Sweetin, and The Parent ‘Hood star Curtis Williams.

Other competitors include Lori Beth Denberg from All That, Matthew Lawrence from Boy Meets World, and Nicholle Tom from The Nanny.

The Worst Cooks in America Celebrities Edition: That’s So 90’s! season officially premieres on Food Network on April 24 at 9/8c.

Several weeks after that, the third season of The Challenge: All Stars, a show originally launched due to Long’s We Want OGs concept, will arrive on Paramount Plus, with cast details to be announced.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount+.