The Challenge’s Mark Long attends WWE Raw, gets into it with superstar during match

The Challenge’s Mark Long competes in an elimination during the All Stars spinoff. Pic credit: Paramount+

From The Challenge: All Stars to the WWE? Mark Long was recently one of the many fans attending the WWE Raw event on Monday evening to experience the latest matches live.

He had a ringside seat to get a close-up view of the action, and sometimes the various superstars of the WWE will do a bit of trash-talking with fans.

That seemed to be the case during one match, and now there may have been seeds planted for something in the future involving Mark and the WWE.

The Challenge’s Mark Long involved in WWE match

Monday’s live episode of WWE Raw took place at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. The Godfather Mark Long was in the front row near a barricade to witness action and entertainment.

That included former WWE champion Sheamus as he took on Ricochet in one of the matches. At one point, Sheamus, aka “The Celtic Warrior,” was outside of the ring, and that’s when things got interesting.

He and Mark Long apparently had some words with Sheamus pointing at him. The Challenge OG gave his trademark flex from ringside, and it seemed that might be all there was to it.

However, based on Mark’s screenshots in the IG post below, the WWE on FOX retweeted a photo from the match with an interesting proposition.

“Dear @ChallengeMTV, Give us @WWESheamus vs @TheMarkLong inside of Hall Brawl!” they tweeted.

That prompted a “Sit down fella” reply from Sheamus regarding the suggestion about Mark Long.

As longtime Challenge fans know, Mark is one of the OGs from MTV’s reality series and is good friends with former competitor and host, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin. Mike went on to WWE superstardom after his time spent on MTV’s Real World and Challenge shows.

So Mark appeared to be attending the WWE Raw event as Miz’s guest but ended up getting into it with one of Miz’s former opponents in the ring.

The Miz was ringside for the next WWE Raw match to cheer on John Morrison. Miz has been in an on-screen gimmick where he comes to the ring in a wheelchair. According to Cageside Seats, he revealed he was able to stand up last night, showing he’d been faking his WWE injury for a bit.

Will there be a Mark Long vs. Sheamus WWE match?

It’s always interesting to try to figure out the angles involved when a celebrity gets into it with a WWE superstar at a televised event. Often, it’s an attempt to set up a future match or promote another upcoming event.

Sheamus is scheduled to compete at the WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view, set for next Saturday, August 21, in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, Sheamus’ match will be against current WWE rival Damian Priest.

Meanwhile, Mark recently replied to a boxing match call-out from Big Brother star Jeremy McGuire and seems down for that event. Nothing has materialized yet, but fans might love to see The Challenge vs. Big Brother in a boxing event. The brief WWE moment could draw attention to that.

Mark’s also scheduled to be part of an upcoming Challenge Mania Live, put on by the Challenge Mania Podcast hosts, Scott Yaeger and All Stars’ Derrick Long. He’ll appear there, as will All Stars castmate Jisela Delgado to hang out and meet fans.

So it seems Mark has lots going on, and one never knows if he’ll show up at another WWE event, maybe even SummerSlam, to cheer on Sheamus’ opponent. If not, Sheamus has been called out for a Hall Brawl. Maybe that’s coming to a Challenge in the future?

The Challenge: All Stars episodes are currently available on Paramount Plus.