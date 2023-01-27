The Challenge: Zach Nichols calls out Tori Deal for Ride or Dies moves against castmates

The recent season of MTV’s The Challenge, aka Ride or Dies, has caught the attention of some of the reality competition series’ alums from afar, including former show winner Zach Nichols.

Zach, who originally appeared in The Real World: San Diego, has been away from the show for several seasons as he raises two young kids, including a recently-born baby girl, with wife and former castmate Jenna Compono.

He last appeared in the War of the Worlds 2 season, where he reached the final alongside Team USA teammates, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, Kam Williams, and Ashley Mitchell.

That season also featured Tori Deal as one of his castmates. While she initially began on Team USA, she and her boyfriend-turned-fiance at the time, Jordan Wiseley, “defected” to Team UK after winning elimination events.

Jordan was among the Team UK winners that season, whereas Tori was ousted from the final during a purge, and Zach was on the losing side with remaining Team USA players.

While Zach didn’t return for Ride or Dies, Tori was among the competitors to start the season. She was shocked to see her ex-fiance show up as a surprise competitor. Jordan arrived several episodes into the season, partnering with Tori’s good friend, Aneesa Ferreira.

Now, Zach is calling out Tori after seeing her and Jordan’s arguments and game moves throughout the Ride or Dies episodes.

Zach reacts to Jordan vs. Tori on The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Zach recently addressed his castmates’ situation on Ride or Dies, apparently having seen episodes or watched highlight clips somewhere online.

In a tweet on Thursday, he mentioned how Tori “threatened” Jordan during a Ride or Dies episode, referring to a conversation between the two formerly-engaged castmates about Jordan not sending Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat into elimination.

Jordan didn’t give in to Tori’s request and made a speech during his vote at The Zone, saying he wouldn’t “negotiate with terrorists,” referring to his ex, Tori.

“And then she does it a few weeks later to benefit her spot in the game lol,” Zach wrote, referring to Ride or Dies Episode 16, where Tori and her teammate, Devin Walker, put Fessy into elimination.

“Also remember her cheering on Romanian Jordan vs. Devin last season? Jordan calling her a terrorist was warranted,” he tweeted.

The latter part of Zach’s tweet mentions “Romanian Jordan,” which is likely Zach referring to Tori’s showmance from Season 37, rookie Emanuel Neagu. Just ahead of that season’s final, Tori yelled from the stands during an elimination, trying to help Emanuel solve a math puzzle before Devin. Emanuel went on to lose, but Tori’s attempts to help the rookie rubbed some of her castmates the wrong way.

Jordan was not part of that Challenge season known as Spies, Lies & Allies. That season also arrived after Jordan and Tori’s public split following her filming the previous season, The Challenge: Double Agents.

Fans and critics react to Zach’s tweet about Tori

Zach is considered a somewhat polarizing figure among Challenge stars, often receiving backlash for criticizing other cast members due to his history with teammates on the show.

One individual suggested that when “it’s this close to the final. Any decision is all bets off,” while another said they agreed with Zach’s “hot takes.”

Yet another commenter reminded Zach that he hasn’t won The Challenge in 10 years. The former Real World star won his only season in 2012, winning Battle of the Seasons with three of his RW castmates.

Several fans got a laugh out of Zach’s “Romanian Jordan” comment, with one adding a photo comparison of the two Challenge cast members to the tweet comment thread.

I honestly had no idea that Emanuel was referred to as Romanian Jordan… But then I found this pic online and I get it 😂 pic.twitter.com/kN99QKW3oh — Selena Halasz (@SelenaH_in_AB) January 27, 2023

Another individual pointed out that Jordan used his relationship with Tori early in the Ride or Dies season to “stay out of elimination over Horacio.”

“She used her personal leverage against both Jordan and Fessy this season. It kept her safe and in the end it’s going to win her the game,” another Twitter commenter wrote.

That commenter also included a good quote from the seven-time champ Johnny Bananas: “All is fair in love, war, and challenges.”

Viewers will find out soon if Tori, Jordan, Bananas, or someone else will be laughing all the way to the bank with the Ride or Dies competitors in a 100-hour final to crown the season’s winners.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.