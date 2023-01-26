The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 17 trailer reveals grueling 100-hour final and injured competitor

The Challenge: Ride or Dies competitors will face one of the most intense finals in the show’s history, pushing them to their physical, mental, and emotional limits.

A teaser trailer for the epic 100-hour final arrived at the end of Ride or Dies Episode 16, just after what seemed to be the final elimination of the season.

The sneak peek of what’s to come features blood, sweat, tears, and puke, seeming to suggest that these Challenge finalists will be tested in ways they’ve never been before.

The trailer opens with Challenge host TJ Lavin revealing to the competitors that they’re in store for a “one hundred-hour final,” leading to shocked looks on the finalists’ faces.

From there, highlights arrive in the 19-second trailer with a countdown from 100 running down on the screen. A collection of scenes show competitors carrying tires, pedaling at night on exercise bikes, running, and vomiting.

Several shots also reveal that one competitor bled all over their hands, indicating how grueling the event is.

“It’s a million dollars on the line,” finalist Tori Deal reminded everyone in a confessional, suggesting competitors need to endure if they want that big money.

A HUNDRED-HOUR FINAL?!?! 🤯 Nothing can prepare the challengers for this 😬 Don't miss #TheChallenge38 next Wednesday at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/6JftfE1mM2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 26, 2023

Who’s competing in the Ride or Dies final?

A final regular season elimination occurred toward the end of Ride or Dies Episode 16. It was an epic matchup on paper, too, as Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat and Moriah Jadea battled seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez.

While the matchup seemed epic, the outcome proved that the experienced vets were better prepared to handle the elimination. It involved using three rungs repeatedly to climb up a rope ladder and press a button. Fessy clumsily struggled to balance and get up the ladder, leading to the vets winning.

After Fessy and Moriah exited The Zone, TJ revealed it was time for the four remaining teams to head to the final.

They are Bananas with Nany, Horacio Gutierrez with Olivia Kaiser, Jordan Wiseley with Aneesa Ferreira, and Tori with Devin Walker.

When is The Challenge Season 38 final?

The Challenge: Ride or Dies final begins on Wednesday, February 1. This will be Episode 17 of the season with a start time of 8/7c on MTV and a runtime of 90 minutes.

Previous Challenge finals have been split into two episodes. Episode 18 is listed for February 8 on MTV, with Episode 19 on February 15.

There’s also a Challenge reunion which will occur for the season. That could take place during one or both of those episodes, as reunions have also been known to air in two parts.

With 100 hours for the final, one has to think this one will be at least two parts to showcase all of the difficult tasks and situations The Challenge: Ride or Dies finalists will encounter.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.