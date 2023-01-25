The Challenge World Championship: Premiere date and spinoff hosts revealed, including TJ Lavin

A global spinoff of MTV’s The Challenge is on the way to crown the best competitor in the game, bringing talent from four different countries.

On Wednesday, Paramount+ and The Challenge officially announced the four hosts for The Challenge World Championship and its premiere date.

The show will crown the first-ever world champions of The Challenge, likely utilizing a series of daily challenges, elimination events, and a final, much like MTV’s longtime series.

Fans of MTV’s competition show and Paramount+’s All Stars spinoff will immediately recognize one of the spinoff hosts is longtime Challenge host TJ Lavin.

Lavin hosted CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA, last year, and the two winners of that are two of the competitors in the World Championship spinoff.

The former BMX pro, Lavin, is joined by three other personalities who hosted spinoffs The Challenge: Argentina, The Challenge: Australia, and The Challenge: UK.

Four hosts revealed for The Challenge World Championship

In a promotional photo shared on social media, the four spinoff hosts are standing together on the field inside a huge stadium. A large Challenge logo is behind them, along with smaller Challenge signs on the upper levels.

Standing on the left is Brihony Dawson, host of The Challenge: Australia. According to Body and Soul, Dawson, 38, is the first non-binary TV presenter for The Challenge. Dawson has hosted programs for sports at the Australian Grand Prix and Melbourne Cricket Ground. In addition, Dawson is a singer who has been part of the band LadyHood since 2016.

Next to Dawson is Marley, real name Alejandro Wiebe, who hosted The Challenge: Argentina. Marley, 52, is a comedian, show columnist, personality, and host with TV credits dating back to 1991. In recent years, he’s hosted multiple seasons of reality singing competition, La Voz Argentina, and the traveling show Por el Mundo.

Standing next to Wright is American BMX cyclist Lavin, who has hosted MTV’s The Challenge since Season 11, Gauntlet II. The show has expanded in the past few years, with Lavin hosting spinoffs The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount+ and The Challenge: USA on CBS.

Last but not least is The Challenge: UK host Mark Wright. The 36-year-old former pro footballer played for EFL League Two side Crawley Town and appeared in three seasons of the British reality TV series, The Only Way Is Essex, among other programs.

Based on details revealed in the social media post, The Challenge World Championship officially premieres on Wednesday, March 8, and is exclusively on Paramount+.

If the global spinoff show is similar to other editions of The Challenge spinoffs, at least one episode will be released each Wednesday on the streaming platform. The Challenge: All Stars seasons typically had 10 episodes, while The Challenge: USA featured 11.

The show’s cast isn’t officially revealed yet, nor is there a trailer for the World Championship spinoff. However, several competitors are known based on the results of the international spinoffs.

Former Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina won The Challenge: USA, so they’ll be two of the competitors. Monsters and Critics also reported spoilers when The Challenge: Australia winners were revealed. They are The Bachelor Australia 4’s Kiki Morris and Australian Ninja Warrior’s Troy Cullen.

Australia’s Troy and Kiki will join USA’s Danny and Sarah and the winners from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK at the tournament. Other cast members for the global spinoff have yet to be revealed.

The Challenge World Championship premieres March 8 on Paramount+.