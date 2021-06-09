The Challenge winner shares heartbreaking update with fans: ‘My heart is so heavy’

One of The Challenge winners recently experienced a tough personal loss Pic credit: MTV

One of the winners of The Challenge recently suffered a tough loss in their life and shared the heartbreaking update with friends, fans, and castmates online.

Amber Borzotra, a winner on the Double Agents season, recently lost her beloved pet, who she says helped her get through “some of the hardest times” in her life.

She filled in everyone with an emotional tribute to Nico, prompting comments from several individuals on previous installments of The Challenge.

The Challenge star shares emotional update online

Based on her Instagram update on Monday, June 7, Amber Borzotra, lost her pet dog, Nico, after his battle with cancer. She shared a series of photos, one of which shows her with Nico sitting in front of her.

In a second photo, she shows Nico up close and personal, smiling in everyone’s faces. Her Instagram post caption captures something that many people will identify with in regard to losing a beloved pet.

“My heart is so heavy today. You were the one that helped me get through some of the hardest times of my life. My cuddle buddy, best friend and great listener when you were behaving. Life is not going to be the same without you, Nico. Rest easy baby boy. I love you so much my sweet Bub’s! 🕊#F**kCancer #RestInParadise,” Amber shared in her post’s caption.

The Challenge, Big Brother stars react to Amber’s loss

The Double Agents rookie, who won the season with teammate Chris “CT” Tamburello, received over 140 comments on her Instagram post offering thoughts, prayers, and support after her loss. Some of those comments came from a few individuals connected with various seasons of The Challenge.

“So sorry for your loss,” Amber’s Double Agents castmate Nicole Zanatta commented.

Justina Valentine, who appeared on MTV’s Wild ‘N Out and The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars spinoff, also left her condolences (below).

Amber previously was amongst the cast members on Big Brother 16 and received several comments from Big Brother stars as well.

“I’m so sorry,” Big Brother 21 runner-up Holly Allen shared with a broken heart emoji in her comment.

“I’m so sorry,” BB21 and BB22 houseguest Nicole Anthony commented.

In addition, a possible future star of The Challenge, former Warsaw Shore cast member, Gábor “Gabo” Szabó, left his words of support.

“Rest in Peace good boy,” the rumored Challenge Season 37 rookie commented on Amber’s post.

Amber shared a previous update about Nico’s health

Back in late March, as The Challenge: Double Agents was still airing on MTV, Amber took to Instagram to update fans that Nico was battling cancer. She asked for prayers, saying he could use “all the love and light he can get.”

“Prayers up for my baby boy, Nico. He’s battling with cancer so he needs all the love and light he can get right now ♥️ You got this..Love you, Bubs! #DogMom #F**kCancer,” Amber shared.

That brought comments from many fans who offered their support and encouragement during the tough circumstances.

Losing a pet is always tough as they become a part of the family and are there during all of the ups and downs, providing comfort and support during some rough times.

Amber was one of several stars from The Challenge to experience a tough loss of a beloved pet this year. In January, two-time Challenge winner Cara Maria Sorbello shared an emotional update after her longtime pet horse Garnett passed away.

In mid-March, two-time winner Wes Bergmann shared a heartbreaking update with fans that he’d lost his pet dog Bootstrap due to bone cancer and a large, growing tumor.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.