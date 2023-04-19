The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers reveal surprising second elimination for spinoff show

The Challenge: USA Season 2 started filming recently, with a cast that includes both CBS and MTV reality TV stars competing to win substantial prize money.

Fans who watched the first season of the reality competition series only saw stars from Big Brother, Love Island, Amazing Race, and Survivor. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, stars from MTV’s The Challenge are also included in The Challenge: USA 2 cast.

That means the newcomers to the competition series will have their work cut out for them as they go up against formidable alliances and savvy players who know the game.

As of this writing, the format of the spinoff show’s second season is still unknown, and based on recent spoilers, the elimination results are a bit surprising.

It could even indicate a disqualification happened unless there is a unique format to The Challenge: USA Season 2.

Remember that this report will include spoilers for The Challenge: World Championship and the upcoming second season of The Challenge: USA spinoff.

The Challenge: USA 2 elimination results reveal the next player out

Among The Challenge OGs who joined the USA 2 cast are stars including Johnny Bananas, Cory Wharton, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, KellyAnne Judd, and Jonna Mannion.

Based on the latest spoilers online from @mtvchallengeinsider (below), Jonna has officially been eliminated from The Challenge: USA 2, although the circumstances remain unknown.

Monsters and Critics previously reported on spoilers for USA 2’s first elimination, which was former Big Brother 24 houseguest Ameerah Jones.

Viewers have seen Jonnna appear in all three seasons of The Challenge: All Stars on Paramount Plus. She reached the final in all three seasons and won All Stars 2 and 3, alongside MJ Garrett and Wes, respectively.

Jonna then appeared in The Challenge: World Championship, which has recently presented its eighth episode of the spinoff season.

In another spoiler alert, Jonna was eliminated due to her teammate, The Challenge: Australia’s Grant Crapp, hurting himself during a daily challenge. That led to him being medically unable to continue, so he and Jonna got sent home.

The second elimination for The Challenge: USA 2 brings questions

Jonna’s elimination from The Challenge: USA 2 raises questions about the spinoff show’s format because two women have been eliminated.

In other seasons, eliminations would feature individuals, with one episode a men’s elimination and the next a women’s elimination. The first season of The Challenge: USA started with pairs in the eliminations, then moved to individuals.

With two women eliminated, it begs the question of whether or not Ameera or Jonna were disqualified from the show for a medical reason or something else.

The show’s DQs and format usually don’t show up in spoilers until later in the filming. Spoilers will continue to arrive, showing more of the eliminations and a better picture of what’s happening.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.